The Prime Unicorn Index Announces Reconstitution for Second Quarter; 12 Companies Added, While Four Were Removed

Interest in Unicorns and speculation about their true value has soared in the last year, compelling us to partner with Aeon and give the investors a chance to take advantage of their volatility.” — Ross Barrett, , CEO and founder of the Index

AUSTIIN, TX, US, May 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Prime Unicorn Index , the first index to track the share price performance of privately-funded U.S. companies, announced today its quarterly reconstitution. The index, which gives equal-weighting to its constituents, has added 12 companies that qualify as Unicorns or Approaching Unicorns, while four companies have dropped out of the index – two were acquired, one converted to an LLC, and a fourth dipped below the threshold for being included.Companies qualify as Unicorns when they have a valuation of $1 billion or more, while companies that have achieved $500 million valuations are classified as Approaching Unicorns, and are also included in the Prime Unicorn Index.Reconstitution of the index relies heavily on Lagniappe Labs’ proprietary research and difficult-to-source, objective data to determine true valuations of privately-funded companies in a measurable and verifiable way.Accredited Investors Can Now Trade the IndexLast month, the Index announced a partnership with The Aeon Group, Inc. (AEON), to offer index-linked investments to accredited investors. AEON is a collection of alternative investment products that are specifically tailored to accredited and qualified investors. The new products are being called AEON Prime Unicorn Index Linked Units “Interest in Unicorns, as well as speculation about their true value has soared in the last 12 months, compelling us here at the Index to partner with Aeon and give the investment community an opportunity to take advantage of their volatility,” said Ross Barrett, the CEO of Prime Unicorn Index. “More announcements are forthcoming about other ways to trade the Index.”Index Surges to 124 ComponentsThe latest refactoring brought the number of total components to 124 U.S.-based private companies in the Index, with a median market cap of $1.01 billion. The Index’s total market value has increased to $423 billion.The new additions and their corresponding valuations are:Segment - $1,574,999,282Casper Sleep - $1,019,242,735Affirmed Networks - $855,812,311Globality - - $792,056,874DataRobot - $644,217,485Thousand Eyes - $616,971,656ACV Auctions - $594,598,769Aurora Innovation - $581,985,630uBiome - $575,403,734Sentinel Labs - $520,240,647Hims - $518,460,000Caffeine - $518,010,400The reconstitution was effective at market close on April 17, 2019.Successful IPOs Are Catalysts for Index’s Double-Digit ReturnOverall, the Index produced a 16.2 percent return for the second quarter.The key upside drivers affecting Index performance include three successful IPOs (Lyft, Pinterest, and Zoom) who will stay in the index until next quarter as well as primary funding rounds (including Toast, ezCater, Affirm, Rent The Runway, Medallia, DoorDash, and others).“As more high-performing companies defer or eliminate plans to go public, the demand for information and investment exposure to this growing portion of the American economy has soared,” said Justin Byers, Chief Data Officer of the Index. “We’ve seen interest in our data services mirror the growing interest in how to use the Index as an investment tool.”For more information, please visit PrimeUnicornIndex.com. To explore licensing opportunities regarding the Index, call (646) 429-0949 or email info@primeunicornindex.com.About The Prime Unicorn IndexThe Prime Unicorn Index is an equally-weighted price return index that measures the share price performance of U.S. private companies valued at $500 million or more. The price changes of component companies are derived from publicly available information associated with company transactions, filings, and other disclosures. The index provides empirical data to asset managers and financial advisors interested in tracking today’s private capital markets. The index is designed for use in the creation of financial products and as a performance benchmark. The Bloomberg Ticker is PUNICORN, while the Reuters Ticker is .PUNICORNAbout Lagniappe LabsLagniappe Labs uses state, federal, and difficult-to-acquire corporate filings in a fully configurable platform that allows users to analyze the value of privately held companies. The technology provides tools and data to build financial models on specific sectors, people, industries, investors, and more. Lagniappe Labs federates disparate sources of information to drive objective analysis on private company investments.



