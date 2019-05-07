LTEN to Induct 4 Industry Leaders into Hall of Fame

This year’s nominees are truly a notable group of training leaders, many of whom have been supporting our network since the early days.” — Dawn Brehm, executive director for LTEN

ROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four life sciences training industry leaders will be inducted into the LTEN Hall of Fame, LTEN announced today. The 2019 inductees will join the group of industry luminaries at a June 4 ceremony held during the 48th LTEN Annual Conference, June 3-6, 2019, in Grapevine, TX.The LTEN Hall of Fame was created to honor industry leaders who have supported both LTEN and the broader life sciences training community. Inductees must have a minimum of 20 years’ experience in a training industry and have made a positive impact on the life sciences training community. You can view LTEN Hall of Fame members and nominate candidates at https://www.l-ten.org/page/Hall_of_Fame The 2019 LTEN Hall of Fame inductees are:Marjorie Brody – Founder of BRODY Professional Development, which has helped support life sciences training for more than 30 years.Frank Cirillo – A former president of the LTEN Board of Directors, back in the early days of the organization when it was known as NSPST (National Society of Pharmaceutical Sales Trainers).Linda Morales – A former director of training for Parke-Davis who in 1995 launched her own company, Healthcare Innovations (HCI).David Purdy – A former member of the LTEN Advisory Council who has worked with LTEN since 1991 and founded and ran Psychological Consultants Inc. (PCI) until his retirement in December 2018.The four Hall of Fame inductees were profiled in an LTEN Focus on Training magazine article in the Spring 2019 pre-conference digital issue, now available at www.L-TEN.org/Focus . To read more about the 2019 inductees, visit http://read.nxtbook.com/lten/focus/supplement_2_spring_2019/meet_the_lten_hall_of_fame_20.html "This year’s nominees are truly a notable group of training leaders, many of whom have been supporting our network since the early days. Over the years, they’ve all made significant impact on life sciences training and raised the bar on the work we all do," said Dawn Brehm, executive director for LTEN. "We look forward to seeing them all at the conference and taking the time to honor their dedication to helping others and their commitment to LTEN."ABOUT LTENThe Life Sciences Trainers & Educators Network ( www.L-TEN.org ) is the only global 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization specializing in meeting the needs of life sciences learning professionals. LTEN shares the knowledge of industry leaders, provides insight into new technologies, offers innovative solutions and communities of practice that grow careers and organizational capabilities. Founded in 1971, LTEN has grown to more than 2,100 individual members who work in pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostic companies, and industry partners who support the life sciences training departments.MEDIA CONTACTFor more information contact Nannette Nolan, LTEN director of marketing communications, at nnolan@L-TEN.org.



