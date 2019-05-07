Intermountain Medical Center Once Again Honored as One of America’s 100 Great Hospitals

Intermountain Medical Center

Our ability to bring state-of-the-art care to our patients, and our expanded role in healthcare research will continue to ensure we’re helping people live the healthiest lives possible.” — Intermountain Medical Center administrator, Blair Kent

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, May 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the fourth year in a row, Becker’s Hospital Review, a national healthcare publication, has named Intermountain Medical Center in Murray as one its “100 Great Hospitals in America.”In compiling the list of the nation’s top hospitals, Becker’s said selected facilities are “recognized nationally for excellence in clinical care, patient outcomes, and staff and physician satisfaction.”Intermountain Medical Center is named alongside other industry leaders in healthcare such as the Mayo Clinic, John Hopkins Hospital, and The Cleveland Clinic.“Intermountain Medical Center is the flagship hospital of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare and with 504 beds is the largest hospital in Utah,” says the magazine’s summary of the hospital. “In September 2019, Intermountain opened the Kem C. Gardner Transformation Center, where scientists and physicians are collaborating on more than 1,500 research studies in more than 20 clinical areas.”Intermountain Medical Center administrator, Blair Kent, praised caregivers for the dedication and hard work in helping the hospital make the list year after year.“It’s always great to receive this kind of recognition on a national level,” said Kent. “Our ability to bring state-of-the-art care to our patients, and our expanded role in healthcare research will continue to ensure we’re helping people live the healthiest lives possible.”Becker’s says hospital selection for this list is based on analysis of national rankings from other organizations as well as nominations.“These institutions are industry leaders that have achieved advanced accreditation and certification in several specialties. The list also includes industry innovators that have sparked trends in healthcare technology, hospital management and patient satisfaction,” said the publication.The complete list of Becker’s “100 Great Hospitals in America,” can be found here:Intermountain Healthcare is a Utah-based not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 160 clinics, a Medical Group with some 2,300 employed physicians and advanced care practitioners, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare through evidence-based best practices, high quality, and sustainable costs. For more information about Intermountain, visit intermountainhealthcare.org



