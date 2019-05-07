Eberhard & Co. at COUTURE-Time Las Vegas 2019

Eberhrad & Co, EB 140 Calibre

Eberhard & Co. will participate in the 2019 edition of CoutureTime, the event hosts the most important luxury watch brands and America’s top retailers.

Couture is the global authority of designer fine jewelry and luxury timepieces. Catering to an elite community of renowned heritage brands, emerging design talent and the finest retailers.” — Couture

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eberhard & Co. and Beaugeste Luxury Brands will participate in the 2019 edition of Couture-Time Las Vegas, the great exhibition hosting the most important luxury watch brands and America’s top retail community, in an exclusive and luxurious setting.

The visitors welcome in the Eberhard & Co. Schubert ballroom by Beaugeste Luxury – the Brand’s agent and representative in the United States - will have the possibility to admire some of the most representative Eberhard collections: among the best-sellers the classic 8 Jours, as well as the Extra-fort, the Chrono 4, the Tazio Nuvolari and the Gilda collection, expressions of the Swiss Maison’s constant innovative spirit and sensibility towards man’s evolution in his own time.

In 2019, this historical balance between tradition and innovation has been witnessed through two important steps taken by Eberhard & CO.:

1. The return to “its roots”, in the historic building in La Chaux-de-Fonds, where the Maison was founded in 1887

2. The presentation of the new calibre EB 140 calibre, celebrating this important return. The hand-wound movement features unique architecture and very special structural and technical specifications. Meticulous attention has been paid to even the smallest of details, including, of course, aesthetics, in order to maintain a harmonious balance that emphasizes geometric shapes. In particular, both balance wheel and gear train bridges feature vagues circulaires finishing, with fasteners in azuré and engravings in gold.

The new EB 140 calibre – Manufacturé en Suisse - represents the first major step in a new stage of technical development which, as ever, continues to reflect the values that have always been at the heart of Eberhard & Co.’s philosophy, where the historical dimension goes hand in hand with constant innovation.



But that’s not all, CoutureTime will be the theater of a special Eberhard & Co. preview on the US market, stay tuned to discover it.



Eberhard & Co. – Schubert ballroom

Encore Las Vegas – May 30 - June 3, 2019.

INFO: BeauGeste Inc., exclusive Agent for North America. tchaunu@BeauGesteLuxury.com – Ph. 212-847-1371

Press: RSVP: RSVP@kaleidoscopeluxury.com



