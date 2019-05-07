Recruiting for Good Launches Travel Rewards to Fund Causes Celebrating Women

Inspired By Conversations with Women Join Us to Celebrate Women & Party for Good www.RecruitingforGood.com Enjoy the Perfect Trip for Couple, Family & Friends Party for Good

Recruiting for Good is generating proceeds to help fund L.A. women causes; and rewarding referrals to executives with exclusive fun party trips to enjoy life.

Join to use your social network for GOOD ...benefit the community, and your awesome life.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (RG4) is helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to help fund causes ' Celebrating Women .' R4G is rewarding referrals to company executives that retain the staffing agency for searches; with fun trips to Party for Good According to R4G, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “We are on a mission to improve the quality of life for family and friends; by making a difference fun and rewarding. Join Recruiting for Good and use your social network for GOOD; to 'Celebrate Women,' and enjoy fun trips to party for good."Funding Causes Celebrating Women1) Since October 2017, Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring 'Our Moms Work,' a cost free career mentoring service, based in Santa Monica.2) Over the course of the next 5 years, R4G will collaborate and help fund 100 rewarding trips for women who make a difference to celebrate life.3) JulieAnne Searles, Founder of Moo Moo Musica and (Moo Travels...Within) is creating an empowering community for women (thru movement, music, and celebrations).Rewarding 2020 Fun Trips to Party for Good1. All-Star Basketball Weekend (Chicago).2. Business Class Flights to Party in Bali.3. Hawaii Parties (Mid-Summer Break, Maui Halloween, NYE).4. Moms Party in Maui, and Miami Foodie trips to escape the kids.5. Women March in Paris with JulieAnne; 5 Mom+Daughter trips.AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best technical talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales.Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a difference and rewards referrals with donations to causes you love most... Celebrating Women, Empowering Kids, and Saving Earth; and travel to party for good. www.RecruitingforGood.com



