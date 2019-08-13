HUGS Wellness: Self-Care Starts With a Hug

HUGS Wellness HUGS Wellness Mango Tincture Hugs Wellness Drink Mix

New hemp-derived CBD brand promotes self-love and self-care with ethically sourced tinctures, gummies, and drink mixes

Hugs is a mission-driven brand born from our team's own experiences and we cannot stress enough the importance of helping others...” — Josey Orr, Founder of HUGS Wellness

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Self-love starts with self-care. Hugs Wellness was born in Austin, Texas with the goal to help consumers reprioritize their daily wellness routines by making self-care as easy and enjoyable as possible. Hugs Wellness launched in Spring 2019 with the mission to bring a new standard of honesty and transparency to the CBD industry by providing the highest quality of ethically sourced products accompanied by world-class customer service. Hugs Wellness champions this leading market by fueling the continued education of its health and wellness benefits with their growing product line which currently includes full spectrum tinctures and drink mixes. A percentage of their proceeds go towards providing a bed for a person in recovery at 10,000 Beds.

“Hugs is a mission-driven brand born from our team's own experiences and we cannot stress enough the importance of helping others,” says Hugs Wellness Founder, Josey Orr. “We see it as a privilege and an opportunity to give back and help those who need it through our partnership with 10,000 Beds and by creating something for people that make their self-care routine easy and pleasurable.”

Their Full Spectrum Tinctures and “Pick Me Up” Drink Mix are the first editions to their wellness line and follow strict third-party lab testing to ensure quality and performance. Grown in Colorado, the tinctures provide a full-plant taste, rid of any bitterness, and offered in raspberry and mango in either 500 mg or 1000 mg bottles. Ingredients include MCT Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Organic Mango or Raspberry extract for flavor. Their all-natural, gluten-free, CBD-infused gummies will be offered in three delicious fruit flavors: orange, lemon, and grape. Each gummy is made with broad-spectrum CBD (10 mg CBD/gummy) with no level of THC detected and no artificial flavorings or colorings.

The “Pick Me Up” Drink Mix is sold in cases of ten boxes, each box containing 5 packets, and formulated with CBD, caffeine, and vitamins. They are the perfect pick me up to give you a boost to start your day, beat that 2 pm feeling at work without the crash you get from coffee, or addition to a post-workout smoothie. Just mix with water and enjoy! Each single-serving package includes 12.5mg broad-spectrum CBD and 75mg caffeine per serving.

About Hugs Wellness

Hugs Wellness is a premier hemp-derived CBD brand based in Austin, Texas. They aim to bring a new standard of honesty and transparency to the CBD industry with their products, service, and dedication to education in this space. Hug Yourself with Hugs Wellness and reprioritize your self-care. Visit www.hugscbd.com for more information and follow them on Instagram @hugscbd, Twitter @hugswellness, and Facebook at Hugs Wellness.



