5 Tips for Looking your Best at any Age – advice from Plastic Surgeon Dr. Tansar N. Mir

While cosmetic surgery can give you dramatic improvements in your appearance even as you get older, don't forget about “maintenance” for your body and mind.

Taking care of your body will improve your overall well-being and appearance, as well as the results of any plastic surgery. You have to do your part, too, to look your best at any age.” — Dr. Tansar Mir, Plastic Surgeon in New York

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taking care of your body will improve your overall well-being and appearance, as well as the results of any plastic surgery. As we all age, there are limitations as to what plastic surgery alone can do for you. You have to do your part, too, to look your best at any age. Plastic Surgeon Dr. Tansar Mir explains in a new article. Did you know that September is "Healthy Aging® Month"? The term was coined in by the company's executive director and the magazine's editor-in-chief, Carolyn Worthington. This event is now in its second decade, and it is still going strong. Ms. Worthington created this recurring event to tell anybody above age 45 that there's still time to change habits and take control of one's health.Aging has been long given a negative connotation. A few common "aging fears" are:* Declining health* Self image* Running out of financial means* Not being able to do certain tasks on their own such as drive or run errands like grocery shopping* Death in the family* Fear of falling* Living alone* Inability to manage daily living activities* Isolation or loneliness* Loss of independence* Getting care from strangersThink of healthy aging as a process that involves your body, mind, and soul. Following are five tips of healthy aging that you should follow to look and feel your best.Active LifestyleMany people shy away from exercise. Sometimes, even a walk in the park appears to be a challenge. When we say "be active," what we actually mean is any of your favorite physical activity such as walking, gardening, swimming, or yoga. As long as you are moving and remaining physically active, it will be counted as exercise.Eat RightEat plenty of vegetables and fruits, decrease sodium intake, limit the intake of alcoholic drinks, consume small serving sizes, and eliminate processed foods from your diet. The more colorful your plate, the more energized you will feel throughout the day.PreventionAre you prone to tripping and falling? Aging brings about many problems such as frequent falls, failing eyesight, and forgetfulness. Along with regular medical checkups, make some changes in your house. Clear the rooms of excessive furniture and install handle bars to prevent falls.Sleeping enoughGet at least 7 to 9 hours of sleep. Sleep deficiency may lead to problems in memory, immune system, and concentration. It can also cause Alzheimer's disease according to the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation.Stress ReductionIdentify your stress triggers and find ways to reduce them. Seek therapy if you cannot handle the pressure on your own. A few tricks that can help you reduce your stress levels include journaling, listening to music, and doing a favorite activity.If you start by making small changes, you won't feel overwhelmed. You will immediate feel the change in your body, and including these tips in your regular routine will become quite easy.About Dr. Tansar Naveed Mir , New YorkDr. Tansar N. Mir is a plastic & reconstructive surgeon in New York. Dr. Mir received his Doctorate of Medicine with Recognition in Research from the State University of New York at Stony Brook School of Medicine after graduating from Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania with his Bachelor of Arts in Neuroscience. Dr. Mir completed his internship and residency in General Surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, NY and his residency/fellowship in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery with the Long Island Plastic Surgical Group through Nassau University Medical Center. Dr. Mir is a double board-certified Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon who is certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Plastic Surgery.

