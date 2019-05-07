The Annuity Expert Launches Free Life Insurance Quoting Tool

Now consumers can find the cheapest life insurance premiums with the best carriers without the hassle.

KENNESAW, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Annuity Expert provides readers the ability to find the cheapest online life insurance quotes in seconds. No registration is required.The quoting tool allows readers to plug in their personal information anonymously, and generate a spreadsheet of 100+ insurance quotes instantly.Most online life insurance platforms pick and choose which products and companies they quote. The Annuity Expert provides every company possible to help consumers save the most money possible every time."Our goal is to provide free unbiased advice on insurance products from the perspective of an industry insider, not a financial advisor," said Shawn Plummer, The Annuity Expert's founder. "I also want to provide free tools to help people find better solutions every time."With life insurance specifically, a financial advisor does not have access to every product available which limits their ability to provide the best solution to consumers. The Annuity Expert allows readers to get a second opinion by utilizing the free life insurance quoting engine without contacting an advisor.Find more information email Shawn directly or visit The Annuity Expert at https://www.annuityexpertadvice.com



