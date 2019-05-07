Insulin Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2022

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Insulin Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2022” reports to its database.

May 7, 2019

Executive Summary

Diabetes has emerged as a major economic burden with high associated human and financial cost. It a chronic disease affecting millions of population globally every year. Insulin is administered to the diabetic patient using various insulin delivery devices; out of these insulin pen is the most preferred option. The report “Global Insulin Market – Focus on Insulin Delivery Devices Market Outlook 2022” provides an in-depth analysis of global insulin therapy market, focusing on insulin delivery devices such as vial and syringes, insulin pen, insulin pump, etc.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities at the global and regional level. The report has been segmented as following:-

Market Segmentation

• Insulin Market

• Insulin Delivery Devices Market

Market Segmentation by Geography

• Europe

• North America and Caribbean

• China

Key Vendors

• Novo Nordisk

• Sanofi Aventis

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Merck and Company

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Introduction

4. Diabetes

4.1.1 Overview

4.1.2 Cost – Human & Financial

5. Insulin Market

5.1 Overview

5.2 Market Analysis

5.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2.2 Market Share by Insulin Type

5.2.3 Market Share by Segment

5.2.4 Market Share by Region

6. Insulin Delivery Devices

6.1 Overview

6.2 Vial and syringe

6.2.1 Overview

6.2.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3 Insulin pen

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.4 Insulin Pump

6.4.1Overview

6.4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.5 Others

6.6 Market Share Analysis

6.6.1 Market Share by Devices

6.6.2 Market Share by End-User

6.6.3 Market Share by Region

7. Regional/ Country Analysis

7.1 Europe

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7.1.3 Market Share

7.2 North America and Caribbean

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7.2.3 Market Share

7.4 China

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7.4.3 Market Share

8. Pricing Analysis

9. Global Insulin Market Dynamics

9.1 Industry Trends & Developments

9.1.1 Dominance of Modern and New-Generation Insulin

9.1.2 Advent of Intelligent Insulin Pens

9.1.3 Sensor-augmented Pump Therapy

9.1.4 Approval of Glargine Basaglar – The First “Biosimilar” Insulin in the US

9.3 Growth Drivers

9.3.1 Increasing Prevelance of Diabetes

9.3.2 Rise in Geriatric Population

9.3.3 Growing Obese Population

9.3.4 Propogation of Diabetes Management Awareness

9.3.5 Government Impetus

9.4 Challenges

9.4.1 High Cost of Insulin

9.4.2 Insurance Coverage issue

9.4.3 High Competition

9.4.4 Regulatory Pressure

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Share by Competitors

10.2 Market Share by Drug Brands

11. Company Profiles

11.1 Novo Nordisk

11.2 Sanofi Aventis

11.3 Eli Lilly and Company

11.4 Merck & Co.

Continuous…

