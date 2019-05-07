Issued by American Association of Suicidology

AAS Holds Successful 52nd Annual Conference; Elects New Board Members

We’re at a clear shift of momentum in suicide prevention and AAS leads the way in directing the conversation.”
— Colleen Creighton, AAS Executive Director

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, May 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Association of Suicidology (AAS) concluded their 52nd Annual Conference, held from April 24 - 27, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The conference saw more than 1800 attendees (a nearly 50 percent increase from last year’s already record-breaking attendance) and speakers from a variety of fields, industries, and research disciplines, including Dr. Robert Sapolsky, world-renowned biologist and neuroscientist.

“We’re at a clear shift of momentum in suicide prevention and AAS leads the way in directing the conversation,” said Colleen Creighton, Executive Director of AAS. “Through awareness building, collaboration with legislators, dissemination of critical research, and lifting the voices of loss survivors and those with lived experience of suicide attempts, AAS is moving the field toward more effective outcomes and messaging. Our members continue to be the driving force in this paradigm shift, and our recent conference was absolute proof of their energy and power to save lives.”

AAS unveiled its upcoming website redesign and membership networking system, which will greatly increase the productivity of collaboration between members. The organization has worked tirelessly to assist its committees and members in creating products such as toolkits for crisis centers, resources for media professionals, policy papers, and tipsheets for parents and providers. The updates to the website will serve to make AAS members more effective in rapid, real-time responses to current events or social issues related to suicide, as well as being more proactive in upstream approaches.

The AAS board of directors also met at the annual conference to discuss key association priorities and elected three new members to its board of directors, along with reappointing the current board chair, Anthony Wood.

“We’re grateful and thrilled to have such an incredible group of people make up our board of directors,” said David Covington, President of AAS, and CEO of RI International. “Their never-ending dedication to the mission of suicide prevention certainly reflects the energy and passion of our membership. AAS is happy to bring aboard new faces to help us all in this mission.”

The newly-elected board members include:
Megan Rogers, M.S., Doctoral Candidate in Clinical Psychology, Florida State University
Sally Spencer-Thomas, PsyD, Professional Speaker
Becky Stoll, LCSW, Vice President, Crisis & Disaster Management, Centerstone

For the Media: Responsible reporting on suicide, including stories of hope and resilience, can prevent more suicides. Please visit the Suicide Reporting Recommendations for more information.

About AAS: Founded in 1968 by Edwin S. Shneidman, PhD, AAS promotes the research of suicide and its prevention, public awareness programs, public education and training for professionals and volunteers. The membership of AAS includes mental health and public health professionals, researchers, suicide prevention and crisis intervention centers, school districts, crisis center volunteers, survivors of suicide loss, attempt survivors, and a variety of lay persons who have in interest in suicide prevention. You can learn more about AAS at www.suicidology.org.

Colleen Creighton
American Association of Suicidology
202-237-2280
email us here

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Movie Industry, Science


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Colleen Creighton
American Association of Suicidology
202-237-2280
Share This Story

Incoming and Outgoing Board Members at #AAS19

Company Details
American Association of Suicidology
5221 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington
20015 , District of Columbia
United States
202-237-2280
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

AAS Mission Statement: To promote the understanding and prevention of suicide and support those who have been affected by it. AAS Vision Statement: We are an inclusive community that envisions a world where people know how to prevent suicide and find hope and healing. We accomplish this mission by directing efforts to: • Advance Suicidology as a science; encouraging, developing and disseminating scholarly work in suicidology. • Encourage the development and application of strategies that reduce the incidence and prevalence of suicidal behaviors. • Compile, develop, evaluate and disseminate accurate information about suicidal behaviors to the public. • Foster the highest possible quality of suicide prevention, intervention and postvention to the public. • Publicize official AAS positions on issues of public policy relating to suicide. • Promote research and training in suicidology. Founded in 1968 by Edwin S. Shneidman, PhD, AAS promotes research, public awareness programs, public education and training for professionals and volunteers. In addition, AAS serves as a national clearinghouse for information on suicide. Learn more about AAS's history. The membership of AAS includes mental health and public health professionals, researchers, suicide prevention and crisis intervention centers, school districts, crisis center volunteers, survivors of suicide loss, attempt survivors, and a variety of lay persons who have in interest in suicide prevention.

More From This Author
AAS Holds Successful 52nd Annual Conference; Elects New Board Members
American Association of Suicidology Hosts 52nd Annual Conference in Denver, CO
American Association of Suicidology Responds to Parkland Students’ Suicide Deaths
View All Stories From This Author