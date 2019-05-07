Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Video Surveillance & Storage Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Video Surveillance & Storage Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Video Surveillance & Storage Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Video Surveillance & Storage Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Video Surveillance & Storage Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Video Surveillance & Storage Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

In 2018, the global Video Surveillance & Storage market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Video Surveillance & Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Surveillance & Storage development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Hikvision 
Dahua Technology 
Axis Communications AB 
Panasonic 
Honeywell Security 
Hanwha 
United Technologies 
Tyco 
Bosch Security Systems 
Pelco 
Huawei Technologies 
Siemens AG 
Avigilon Corporation 
Uniview 
Flir Systems, Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Security Cameras 
Enterprise and IP Video Storage 
Boxed DVRs and NVRS 
VMS 
Encoders 
Others (HD CCTV and Accessories)

Market segment by Application, split into 
Government 
City Surveillance 
Transportation 
Retail 
Banking & Finance 
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Video Surveillance & Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Video Surveillance & Storage development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Key Stakeholders 
Video Surveillance & Storage Manufacturers 
Video Surveillance & Storage Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers 
Video Surveillance & Storage Subcomponent Manufacturers 
Industry Association 
Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Video Surveillance & Storage Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Security Cameras 
1.4.3 Enterprise and IP Video Storage 
1.4.4 Boxed DVRs and NVRS 
1.4.5 VMS 
1.4.6 Encoders 
1.4.7 Others (HD CCTV and Accessories) 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Video Surveillance & Storage Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Government 
1.5.3 City Surveillance 
1.5.4 Transportation 
1.5.5 Retail 
1.5.6 Banking & Finance 
1.5.7 Others 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Video Surveillance & Storage Market Size 
2.2 Video Surveillance & Storage Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Video Surveillance & Storage Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Video Surveillance & Storage Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Challenges 
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

….

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Hikvision 
12.1.1 Hikvision Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Video Surveillance & Storage Introduction 
12.1.4 Hikvision Revenue in Video Surveillance & Storage Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Hikvision Recent Development 
12.2 Dahua Technology 
12.2.1 Dahua Technology Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Video Surveillance & Storage Introduction 
12.2.4 Dahua Technology Revenue in Video Surveillance & Storage Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Dahua Technology Recent Development 
12.3 Axis Communications AB 
12.3.1 Axis Communications AB Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Video Surveillance & Storage Introduction 
12.3.4 Axis Communications AB Revenue in Video Surveillance & Storage Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Axis Communications AB Recent Development 
12.4 Panasonic 
12.4.1 Panasonic Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Video Surveillance & Storage Introduction 
12.4.4 Panasonic Revenue in Video Surveillance & Storage Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 Panasonic Recent Development 
12.5 Honeywell Security 
12.5.1 Honeywell Security Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Video Surveillance & Storage Introduction 
12.5.4 Honeywell Security Revenue in Video Surveillance & Storage Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Honeywell Security Recent Development 
12.6 Hanwha 
12.6.1 Hanwha Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Video Surveillance & Storage Introduction 
12.6.4 Hanwha Revenue in Video Surveillance & Storage Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 Hanwha Recent Development 
12.7 United Technologies 
12.7.1 United Technologies Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Video Surveillance & Storage Introduction 
12.7.4 United Technologies Revenue in Video Surveillance & Storage Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 United Technologies Recent Development 
12.8 Tyco 
12.8.1 Tyco Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 Video Surveillance & Storage Introduction 
12.8.4 Tyco Revenue in Video Surveillance & Storage Business (2014-2019) 
12.8.5 Tyco Recent Development 
12.9 Bosch Security Systems 
12.9.1 Bosch Security Systems Company Details 
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.9.3 Video Surveillance & Storage Introduction 
12.9.4 Bosch Security Systems Revenue in Video Surveillance & Storage Business (2014-2019) 
12.9.5 Bosch Security Systems Recent Development 
12.10 Pelco 
12.10.1 Pelco Company Details 
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.10.3 Video Surveillance & Storage Introduction 
12.10.4 Pelco Revenue in Video Surveillance & Storage Business (2014-2019) 
12.10.5 Pelco Recent Development 

Continued….

