Global Online Grocery Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Online Grocery Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 7, 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Online Grocery Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Online Grocery Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Online Grocery Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Online grocery refers to the purchase of fresh and packaged food through online portals. Ways of buying groceries have evolved over a period of time, owing to easy availability of products through stores and online platforms. 
Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, FreshDirect and Target are Top 5 Online Grocery service providers in Global market. The global Online Grocery market is highly competitive and fragmented due to the presence of numerous small vendors in the market. Other prominent players in the market include Tesco, Alibaba, Carrefour, ALDI, Coles Online, BigBasket, Longo, Schwan Food, Honestbee, etc. 
Based on end uses, the market is segmented into Personal Shoppers and Business Customers. In 2018, Personal Shoppers occupied the largest market share, 70.05%, which is also expected to grow at a higher rate as compared to the Business Customers segment during the forecast period. 
In 2018, the global Online Grocery market size was 27500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 129540 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 24.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Online Grocery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Grocery development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Carrefour 
Kroger 
Tesco 
Walmart 
Amazon 
Target 
ALDI 
Coles Online 
BigBasket 
Longo 
Schwan Food 
FreshDirect 
Honestbee 
Alibaba

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Packaged Foods 
Fresh Foods

Market segment by Application, split into 
Personal Shoppers 
Business Customers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Online Grocery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Online Grocery development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Key Stakeholders 
Online Grocery Manufacturers 
Online Grocery Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers 
Online Grocery Subcomponent Manufacturers 
Industry Association 
Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Online Grocery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Packaged Foods 
1.4.3 Fresh Foods 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Online Grocery Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Personal Shoppers 
1.5.3 Business Customers 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Online Grocery Market Size 
2.2 Online Grocery Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Online Grocery Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Online Grocery Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Challenges 
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

….

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Carrefour 
12.1.1 Carrefour Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Online Grocery Introduction 
12.1.4 Carrefour Revenue in Online Grocery Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Carrefour Recent Development 
12.2 Kroger 
12.2.1 Kroger Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Online Grocery Introduction 
12.2.4 Kroger Revenue in Online Grocery Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Kroger Recent Development 
12.3 Tesco 
12.3.1 Tesco Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Online Grocery Introduction 
12.3.4 Tesco Revenue in Online Grocery Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Tesco Recent Development 
12.4 Walmart 
12.4.1 Walmart Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Online Grocery Introduction 
12.4.4 Walmart Revenue in Online Grocery Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 Walmart Recent Development 
12.5 Amazon 
12.5.1 Amazon Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Online Grocery Introduction 
12.5.4 Amazon Revenue in Online Grocery Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Amazon Recent Development 
12.6 Target 
12.6.1 Target Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Online Grocery Introduction 
12.6.4 Target Revenue in Online Grocery Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 Target Recent Development 
12.7 ALDI 
12.7.1 ALDI Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Online Grocery Introduction 
12.7.4 ALDI Revenue in Online Grocery Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 ALDI Recent Development 
12.8 Coles Online 
12.8.1 Coles Online Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 Online Grocery Introduction 
12.8.4 Coles Online Revenue in Online Grocery Business (2014-2019) 
12.8.5 Coles Online Recent Development 
12.9 BigBasket 
12.9.1 BigBasket Company Details 
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.9.3 Online Grocery Introduction 
12.9.4 BigBasket Revenue in Online Grocery Business (2014-2019) 
12.9.5 BigBasket Recent Development 
12.10 Longo 
12.10.1 Longo Company Details 
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.10.3 Online Grocery Introduction 
12.10.4 Longo Revenue in Online Grocery Business (2014-2019) 
12.10.5 Longo Recent Development 

Continued….

Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
