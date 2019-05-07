Metadichol® Offers Important Breakthrough and hope in Treatment of Tuberculosis.

Research shows that Metadichol® has the potential to inhibit Multiple drug resistant-TB (MDR) and extremely drug resistant TB(XDR)

CHAPPAQUA, NY, 10514, May 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metadichol ®FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE May 6, 2019Metadichol® Offers Important Breakthrough and hope in Treatment of Tuberculosis Research shows that Metadichol® has the potential to inhibit MDR -TB and XDR -TB.NEW YORK – Metadichol®, a Nano emulsion of a food based ingredient is an immune system booster created by Nanorx Inc., has shown results that could lead to its use as the first known nutraceutical for use in prevention and treatment of tuberculosis (T.B.). In recent studies conducted in the U.S. and India, the drug inhibits in-vitro ,the T.B. strains H37Rv, MDR (multiple drug resistant) and XDR (extensively drug-resistant). The founder of Nanorx Inc., Dr. P. R. Raghavan, will present the research results at an upcoming International conference on infectious diseases."The recent research on Metadichol's effect on tuberculosis is promising," said Dr. P.R. Raghavan, Chairman, and CEO of Nanorx Inc. "Because Metadichol is made with natural ingredients and has no toxic effects, it can be safely tested humans for its prevention and treatment of many infectious diseases." Plans are underway to test it in humans to see its effectiveness as an immune booster in TB prevention.Tuberculosis (T.B.) continues to pose a significant global infectious disease threat. Worldwide, 10 million new cases and 1.6 million deaths were reported in 2017. Currently, both MDR (multiple drug-resistant) T.B. and XDR (extensively drug-resistant) T.B. are the emerging threats to the success of the anti-TB programs that are in place. Given the lack of research interest in combating this by big pharma. There is a great need for a safe and affordable solution to fight T.B. worldwide, and Metadichol® could pave the way for regular clinical testing and research of tuberculosis.The breakthrough nutraceutical by Nanorx Inc. is becoming widely available at a critical time. one-third of the world's population is currently infected with the T.B. bacillus. It is so widespread that every second a new person is infected with T.B. bacilli. One in ten of the newly infected people will become sick or infectious later in life. The airborne disease can quickly spread through coughing or merely breathing, and therefore poses a threat to humanity.Metadichol® is free of toxic effects and it can be tested directly on humans today. Currently, it is made with an absorbable Nano-emulsion of long-chain alcohols, policosanol, that are found in a variety of foods like peanuts, sugar cane, rice, and wheat. It has been shown to inhibit Mycobacterium Tuberculosis growth completely at 100 ug/ml and over 99% at 25 ug/ml. The drug acts on Nuclear Vitamin D receptors (VDR) that are present in cells and tissues throughout the body and strengths the immune system as well as prevent many diseases resulting from bacterial and viral infections and from decreased immunity. Bacteria and viruses and other microbes have evolved and survived by binding to VDR and curtailing its functions. which is responsible for the maintenance of innate immunity. This allows them to infect humans and multiply using the body’s machinery. Metadichol competitively displaces the bacteria that are attached to the VDRs and allows normal functioning of innate immunity. TB strikes when one’s immune system is compromised and strengthening the immune system through use of Metadichol is thus an attractive approach.Tuberculosis is the leading attributable cause of death in individuals infected with HIV and a primary cause of death in women of reproductive age worldwide. Since concurrent infection with HIV weakens the immune system, people with HIV are much more likely to develop T.B. MDR-TB strains are resistant to the first-line anti-TB treatment, consisting of Isoniazid and Rifampicin, and may also be resistant to the second-line anti-TB treatment. Current anti-TB plans are expensive and toxic and can take up to years to treat, which may be too late. Metadichol could offer a quicker solution to fight infectious diseases that is non-toxic and effective.Metadichol® enhances innate immunity and brings about homeostasis functions, stimulating cell regeneration and promoting healthy energy levels. By targeting genes through multiple signaling pathways, by binding to nuclear receptors (humans carry 48 nuclear receptors). Metadichol fights many disease states , and it could pave the way for treating of tuberculosis and other infectious diseases. For more information about Metadichol related publications, visit, https://www.researchgate.net and www.academia.edu . For clinical testing, licensing and marketing opportunities, contact Dr. P.R. Raghavan at raghavan@nanorxinc.com.About Nanorx Inc.:A New York-based company, Nanorx Inc. was founded in 2008 by Dr. Palayakotai R. Raghavan after spending more than 25 years on drug discovery with various institutions. His invention Metadichol®, a plant-based Nano-emulsion, is a breakthrough in the treatment for many ailments including diabetes and tuberculosis while improving the immune system and maintaining health. The company has obtained U.S. Patents for the Metadichol and has been granted patents worldwide. Visit https://www.nanoojas.net/ and www.gen100.com to view the company's products.



