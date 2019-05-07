Todd Welle joins PLM as VP of New Business Development

PLM welcomes Todd Welle as VP of New Business Development in a newly created position.

NEWARK, NJ, USA, May 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- PLM named Todd Welle to the newly created position of Vice President of New Business Development. In his role, Welle will take leadership of the development of additional products and services for our customers to compliment and grow our existing platform.“PLM is excited to have Todd join the team, he brings an outstanding track record of matching fleet management solutions to customer needs” – Mark Domzalski, Senior Vice President of Sales & Field Operations. The initial focus will be moving PLM into the “Last Mile” space, providing solutions to businesses using our current expertise in refrigerated equipment in this rapidly growing and evolving segment.Prior to PLM, Welle held national sales roles with GE Capital Fleet Services, Donlen Corporation and Merchants Fleet Management.



