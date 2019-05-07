Electrical Steel Sheets 2019 Global Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Electrical Steel Sheets – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025”

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electrical Steel Sheets Market 2019



Description:



In 2018, the global Electrical Steel Sheets market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Electrical Steel Sheets status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electrical Steel Sheets development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

JFE Steel

NSSMC

NLMK Group

Posco

ThyssenKrupp

AK Steel

Nucor

Voestalpine

TATA Steel

ArcelorMittal

CSC

WISCO

Baosteel

Ansteel

Shougang

Benxi Steel

TISCO

Masteel

Stalprodukt

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Oriented Electrical Steels

Non-oriented Electrical Steels

Market segment by Application, split into

Transformer

Power Generator

Electric motor

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

