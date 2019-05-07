Global Marijuana market Qualitative Analysis, Driving Forces, Opportunities and Target Audience Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “Global Marijuana Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Marijuana market 2018-2025

Global Marijuana market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Marijuana.

This report researches the worldwide Marijuana market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Marijuana breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The key players covered in this study

Cara Therapeutics

Cannabis Sativa

CannaGrow Holdings

United Cannabis

Growblox Sciences

GreenGro Technologies

GW Pharmaceuticals

Lexaria Corp

MMJ America

Medicine Man

Canopy Growth

Aphria

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

mCig Inc

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Marijuana are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Market segment by Application, split into

Chronic Pain

Arthritis

Migraine

Cancer

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Marijuana market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Marijuana market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Marijuana market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Marijuana manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Marijuana with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Marijuana submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

