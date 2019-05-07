Global Marijuana market Qualitative Analysis, Driving Forces, Opportunities and Target Audience Forecast 2025
WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “Global Marijuana Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”.
Global Marijuana market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Marijuana.
This report researches the worldwide Marijuana market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Marijuana breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
The key players covered in this study
Cara Therapeutics
Cannabis Sativa
CannaGrow Holdings
United Cannabis
Growblox Sciences
GreenGro Technologies
GW Pharmaceuticals
Lexaria Corp
MMJ America
Medicine Man
Canopy Growth
Aphria
Aurora Cannabis Inc.
mCig Inc
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Marijuana are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Industrial Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Market segment by Application, split into
Chronic Pain
Arthritis
Migraine
Cancer
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Marijuana market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Marijuana market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Marijuana market by identifying its various sub-segments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Marijuana manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Marijuana with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Marijuana submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.5 Market by Application
