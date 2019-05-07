Future Armored Vehicles Active Protection Systems USA conference to discuss Active Protection Systems for Army Aircraft

Future Armored Vehicles Active Protection Systems USA

SMi reports: US Army Futures Command to discuss APS for Army Aircraft at Future Armored Vehicles Active Protection Systems USA conference in June

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi group’s Future Armored Vehicles Active Protection Systems USA conference will commence on the 11th and 12th June 2019, at the Hilton Arlington, Virginia, USA.This year, experts from the most forward-thinking nations will discuss the latest modular technology, hard/soft kill systems, sensors, threat data management, high performance computing, countermeasures, munitions, layered and integrated protection system, architecture service strategies and capability concerns and much more!Active Protection Systems are increasingly becoming a feature for ground combat vehicles; however, these are not the only platforms that will take advantage of these maturing technologies.Rotary platforms such as the AH-64, are also vulnerable to weapons that Active Protection Systems are able defend against. Helicopters will be able utilize the architecture and modular systems to protect themselves from ballistic threats in mission specific configurations. This capability will allow US Army helicopters to sustain operational effectiveness in increasingly hostile environmentsTo hear more about Active Protection Systems and how they are being adopted for Army Aircraft, attend the conference next month and listen to an exclusive presentation from Colonel Michael Best, Director, Capability Development and Integration Directorate, US Army Futures Command as he presents: ‘Adopting and implementing Active Protection systems for Army Aircraft’. Colonel Best’s presentation will discuss• Examining future aircraft survivability requirements• Maximising sustained Army Aviation operations with active protection• Safety obstacles for hard kill defence solutions• Mission specific adaptations through the adoption of modular active protection systems for aircraftFor the comprehensive agenda with the full speaker line-up download the conference brochure Other conference discussions not to miss include:• The CCDC Roadmap for Producing Modular Integrated Active Protection Systems• The Army Futures Command Vision for Modernizing Future Armored Ground Systems• Resilience through Active Protection Systems and Vehicle Protection Systems, for Current and Future Platforms in the US Army• Adopting Networked Vehicle Sensor Technology to Detect and Protect Against CBRN threatsThose who register will also benefit from International Perspectives from the UK, Israel, the Netherlands, Norway and many more!For those who would like to attend, there is a $100 early bird discount which expires on May 31st 2019, secure your discounted rate by registering at www.fav-aps.com/einpr Gold Sponsor: Leonardo DRS Sponsor: Collins Aerospace, Microflown Avisa, Rheinmetall DefenceFor details on tailored sponsorship and branding packages, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6740 or email: smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, please contact Natasha Boumediene on email: nboumediene@smi-online.co.uk_______________________________________________About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.