Blood Testing 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 2.82 % and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents "Global Blood Testing Market 2017-2021"

May 7, 2019
About Blood Testing

Blood testing is the analysis of blood samples. It is used in healthcare to detect mineral contents in blood, diseases and disease-causing infections, and signs of drug abuse. It helps physicians to understand the biochemical and physiological state of the blood, pharmaceutical drug effectiveness, and organ functioning. For blood testing, blood is either taken from a vein in the arm with the help of a syringe or through a finger prick with the help of a needle.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global blood testing market to grow at a CAGR of 2.82% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report 
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global blood testing market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from retail sales of blood testing equipment, which includes instruments, reagents, and consumables.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography: 
• Americas 
• APAC 
• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Blood Testing Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors 
• Abbott Laboratories 
• Bio-Rad Laboratories 
• F. Hoffmann La Roche 
• Siemens Healthineers

Other prominent vendors 
• bioMerieux 
• Cardinal Health 
• Cepheid 
• Danaher 
• Novartis 
• Thermo Fisher Scientific 
• Trinity Biotech 
• Trividia Health

 

Market driver 
• High demand for RDTs 
Market challenge 
• Lack of trained professionals 
Market trend 
• Thriving demand for POCT 
Key questions answered in this report 
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents:      

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT 
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 
PART 04: INTRODUCTION 
• Market outline 
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE 
• Market size and forecast 
• Five forces analysis 
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER 
• Overview 
• Global blood testing market by hospitals 
• Global blood testing market by clinics and diagnostic centers 
• Global blood testing market by others 
PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE 
• Geographical segmentation 
• Regional comparison 
• Americas: Market size & forecast 
• EMEA: Market size & forecast 
• APAC: Market size & forecast 
• Market opportunity 
PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK 
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES 
• Market drivers 
• Market challenges 
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS 
• Thriving demand for POCT 
• Increasing adoption of automation in healthcare sector 
• Increasing number of blood donations 
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE 
• Competitive scenario 
• Investment opportunity 
PART 12: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS 
• Abbott Laboratories 
• Bio-Rad Laboratories 
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche 
• Siemens Healthineers 

 

 Continued…….                                                      

 

