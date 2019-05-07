Global Cyber Security market 2019: size, share, demand, trends, growth and 2021 forecasts explored in latest research
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Security Market (Network Security, Cloud Security, Wireless Security and Others), By Solution (Identity and Access Management (IAM), Encryption, Risk and Compliance Management, Data Loss Prevention, Antivirus And Antimalware, Firewall And Others), By Vertical (Aerospace, Government, Financial Services, Telecommunication, Healthcare And Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast, 2019 – 2021
The report provides forecast and analysis for the cyber security market on a global and regional level. The study gives historic data of cyber security industry along with an estimate from the year 2016 to 2021 based on revenue (USD Billion). This report includes drivers and restraints for the cyber security along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the cyber security market on a global level. The report covers an extensive competitive analysis of key players in the cyber security market.
In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the cyber security market, we have included a detailed segmentation of hydrogen peroxide. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the hydrogen peroxide market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein solution segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
This report analyzes the cyber security market on a global basis, with further breakdown into segments. The study covers a cross-sectional analysis of the market based on parameters such as geography, security type, solution and vertical. The analysis covers market estimates in terms of revenue and forecast for the period of 2015 to 2021.
The key vendors active in this cyber security market are Symantec, IBM, McAfee, Northrop Grumman, Booz Allen Hamilton, CSC and among others. Players in cyber security market are expected to develop more advanced and user-friendly solutions to continuously evolving cyber crimes.
The report segments the global cyber security market as:
Cyber Security Market: Security Type Analysis
Network Security
Cloud Security
Wireless Security
Others
Cyber Security Market: Solution Segment Analysis
Identity And Access Management (IAM)
Encryption
Risk And Compliance Management
Data Loss Prevention
Antivirus And Antimalware
Firewall And
Others
Cyber Security Market: Vertical Segment Analysis
Aerospace
Government
Financial Services
Telecommunication
Healthcare
Others
Cyber Security Market: Regional Segment Analysis
North America
U.S.
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Latin America
Brazil
Middle East and Africa
