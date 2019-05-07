Tuberculosis Testing Global Market Analysis, Market Trends, Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

Tuberculosis is a highly infectious bacterial infection, and is caused due to Mycobacterium tuberculosis or MTB infection and majorly infects human lungs. Tuberculosis (TB) can be caught by breathing in air that an infected person has contaminated through: Breathing, coughing. Furthermore, the disease is ranked second leading cause of death, after human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Individual majorly suffer from two predominant forms of TB: Active tuberculosis and Latent tuberculosis. The global tuberculosis testing market comprises diagnostic tests, equipment’s and testing procedures that contribute assistance in diagnostic of tuberculosis infection.

In 2018, the global Tuberculosis Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Tuberculosis Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tuberculosis Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Abbott Laboratories

Akonni Biosystems

Alere,

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cepheid

Epistem Holdings Plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Thermo Fischer Scientific

bioMérieux SA

Siemens Healthineer

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Smear Microscopy

Nucleic Acid Testing

Radiography

Culture Based Tests

Drug Susceptibility Testing

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Laboratories

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Tuberculosis Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Tuberculosis Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Tuberculosis Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Smear Microscopy

1.4.3 Nucleic Acid Testing

1.4.4 Radiography

1.4.5 Culture Based Tests

1.4.6 Drug Susceptibility Testing

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Tuberculosis Testing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Laboratories

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Tuberculosis Testing Market Size

2.2 Tuberculosis Testing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Tuberculosis Testing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Tuberculosis Testing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…

