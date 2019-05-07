Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Tuberculosis Testing Global Market Analysis, Market Trends, Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Tuberculosis is a highly infectious bacterial infection, and is caused due to Mycobacterium tuberculosis or MTB infection and majorly infects human lungs. Tuberculosis (TB) can be caught by breathing in air that an infected person has contaminated through: Breathing, coughing. Furthermore, the disease is ranked second leading cause of death, after human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Individual majorly suffer from two predominant forms of TB: Active tuberculosis and Latent tuberculosis. The global tuberculosis testing market comprises diagnostic tests, equipment’s and testing procedures that contribute assistance in diagnostic of tuberculosis infection. 
In 2018, the global Tuberculosis Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Tuberculosis Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tuberculosis Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Abbott Laboratories 
Akonni Biosystems 
Alere, 
Becton, Dickinson and Company 
Cepheid 
Epistem Holdings Plc 
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG 
Thermo Fischer Scientific 
bioMérieux SA 
Siemens Healthineer

 

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Smear Microscopy 
Nucleic Acid Testing 
Radiography 
Culture Based Tests 
Drug Susceptibility Testing 
Others

Market segment by Application, split into 
Hospitals 
Laboratories 
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Tuberculosis Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Tuberculosis Testing development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

 

Table Of Contents:     

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Tuberculosis Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Smear Microscopy 
1.4.3 Nucleic Acid Testing 
1.4.4 Radiography 
1.4.5 Culture Based Tests 
1.4.6 Drug Susceptibility Testing 
1.4.7 Others 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Tuberculosis Testing Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Hospitals 
1.5.3 Laboratories 
1.5.4 Others 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Tuberculosis Testing Market Size 
2.2 Tuberculosis Testing Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Tuberculosis Testing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Tuberculosis Testing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Abbott Laboratories 
12.1.1 Abbott Laboratories Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Tuberculosis Testing Introduction 
12.1.4 Abbott Laboratories Revenue in Tuberculosis Testing Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development 
12.2 Akonni Biosystems 
12.2.1 Akonni Biosystems Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Tuberculosis Testing Introduction 
12.2.4 Akonni Biosystems Revenue in Tuberculosis Testing Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Akonni Biosystems Recent Development 
12.3 Alere, 
12.3.1 Alere, Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Tuberculosis Testing Introduction 
12.3.4 Alere, Revenue in Tuberculosis Testing Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Alere, Recent Development 
12.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company 
12.4.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Tuberculosis Testing Introduction 
12.4.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company Revenue in Tuberculosis Testing Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company Recent Development 
12.5 Cepheid 
12.5.1 Cepheid Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Tuberculosis Testing Introduction 
12.5.4 Cepheid Revenue in Tuberculosis Testing Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Cepheid Recent Development 

