MilSatCom USA 2019 organisers release 5 Key Reasons to attend this year’s conference

MilSatCom USA 2019

In the run up to this year’s MilSatCom USA conference, organisers SMi Group have released a list of 5 key reasons why the MilSatCom USA community needs to meet

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 4th annual MilSatCom USA conference is returning to Arlington, Virginia on 26th - 27th June.This year's two-day conference will provide attendees with a platform to identify and explore next-generation SATCOM capabilities with US military and senior policy makers , as well as their long-standing partners.Delegates will also hear international perspectives from Canada, Belgium, and NATO on collaboration between nations, coordinating SATCOM activities across partner forces, and the challenges faced by small countries.• Understand how the new space COCOM will change force provision in the domain and make way for next generation secure satellite communications• Learn how the proposed space force will reform the training and equipping of deployable assets and servicemen, as well as contest with increasingly sophisticated adversaries• Engage with industry experts leading on AEHF and WGS, and examining project development as WGS-10 and AEHF-5 and 6 come into place• Follow transformative - "go fast" procurement processes lead by the SDA• Explore future network solutions from providers and innovators like DISA and Kepler CommunicationsThis year’s Gold Sponsors Airbus and Lockheed Martin are set to showcase their solutions by exhibiting and speaking at the 4th annual conference. Airbus' Tim Deaver, Director US Space Systems will on day two present on "Pivot to LEO", focusing on leveraging the potential of large commercial LEO constellations, enabling new missions and extend existing systems by increasing capabilities across many satellites and multiple orbit regimes, as well as updating on Airbus OneWeb Satellite manufacturing capability and DARPA’s Blackjack program. Airbus will also be hosting an evening networking reception on Wednesday 26th June at the Hilton Arlington Virginia Hotel.In addition, a senior representative from Lockheed Martin is also set to present on day one, whilst Airbus, Lockheed Martin and SES Government Solutions will be participating in the industry panel discussion on "Industry Perspectives on SATCOM – Developing the Resilient Architectures of the future".The two-day event will provide a refined focus on the US communications market, and address how these critical programmes are developing, as well as explore the resiliency of systems, their integration to ground terminals, and wider efforts to optimise bandwidth utilisation via international partnerships.Download the latest brochure at http://www.milsatcom-usa.com/einpr and view the latest updates of this year’s still expanding agenda.Any commercial organisations who wish to attend and/or sponsor the event should contact Alia Malick, Director by phone: +44 (0) 207 827 6168 or by email: amalick@smi-online.co.uk or submit a Sponsor Enquiry.All active federal employees, to include Military Personnel, will be granted FREE ADMISSION to the event. However, in order to attend this event PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED, which is subject to final approval by the conference organizer.4th Annual MilSatCom USA26th – 27th June 2019Arlington, Virginia, USAGOLD SPONSORS: Airbus & Lockheed MartinSPONSOR: SES Government SolutionsEXHIBITOR: Kepler Communications, SKY Perfect JSAT & XTAR---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



