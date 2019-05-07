Audio Conferencing Services Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audio Conferencing Services Industry
Description
Audio Conferencing provides a multipoint long distance telecommunications service between a single calling station and two or more called stations.
The next stage in audio conferencing services is the ability to utilize the services from mobile devices, especially when a number of companies are going the BYOD way across the globe.
In 2018, the global Audio Conferencing Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Audio Conferencing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Audio Conferencing Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
8x8
Aastra Technologies
Alcatel-Lucent
Avaya
BroadSoft
Cisco
Damovo
Dell
HP
Huawei Technologies
IBM
Interactive Intelligence
Italtel
Juniper Networks
Logitech International
Microsoft
NEC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Software as a Services
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Communications
BFSI
Government
Transportation
Utilities
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Audio Conferencing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Audio Conferencing Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Continued...
