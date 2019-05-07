The Global Medical Devices Market Is Expected To Grow At A Rate of 5% To 2022

The Business Research Company offers Medical Devices Market By Type Of Product, By Trends And Market Size – Global Forecast To 2022 to its research database.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical devices market reached a value of nearly $424 billion in 2018, having grown at a growth rate of around 5.5% in the historic period, and is expected to grow at a growth rate of nearly 5% to above $520 billion by 2022.

Growth in the medical devices market in the historic period resulted from rapid growth in elderly population, strong economic growth in emerging markets and declining oil prices. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were government regulations and skilled workforces’ shortages.

North America is the largest region in the medical devices market, accounting for about 43% of the global market. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, Asia Pacific and Africa will be the fastest growing regions in this market. These will be followed by South America and Middle East.

The market for medical devices market is fragmented. Players in the market include Medtronic Inc., Johnson & Johnson, GE Healthcare, Cardinal Health, Inc. and Siemens Healthineers.

Medical Devices Market By Type Of Product (Cardiovascular Devices, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Diagnostic Imaging Equipment, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmic Devices, Hospital Supplies, Diabetes Care Devices, Patient Monitoring Devices, Nephrology And Urology Devices, Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices, Surgical Equipment, Wound Care Devices, Dental Equipment And Supplies, ENT Devices And Neurology Devices), Trends And Market Size – Global Forecast To 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides medical devices market overviews, analyzes and forecasts medical devices market size and growth for the global medical devices market, medical devices market share, medical devices market players, medical devices market size, medical devices market segments and geographies, medical devices market trends, medical devices market drivers and medical devices market restraints, medical devices market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The medical devices market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Markets Covered: global medical devices market, (by type of product - cardiovascular devices, in-vitro diagnostics, diagnostic imaging equipment, orthopedic devices, ophthalmic devices, hospital supplies, diabetes care devices, patient monitoring devices, nephrology and urology devices, anesthesia and respiratory devices, surgical equipment, wound care devices, dental equipment and supplies, ENT(ear, nose, and throat) devices and neurology devices); global healthcare market.

Data Segmentations: medical devices market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; (by type of product - cardiovascular devices, in-vitro diagnostics, diagnostic imaging equipment, orthopedic devices, ophthalmic devices, hospital supplies, diabetes care devices, patient monitoring devices, nephrology and urology devices, anesthesia and respiratory devices, surgical equipment, wound care devices, dental equipment and supplies, ENT devices and neurology devices) market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; global healthcare market.

Medical Devices Market Organizations Covered: Medtronic Plc., Johnson & Johnson, Siemens AG, Abbott Laboratories, Koninklijke Philips NV.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2013-17) and forecast (2017-22).

Other Information And Analyses: global medical devices market comparison with macro-economic factors, medical devices market size, percentage of GDP, per capita average medical devices expenditure, global, and by country, medical devices market comparison with industry metrics, global number of medical equipment enterprises, 2017, by country, average medical equipment market revenue per enterprise, 2017, by country, global number of employees in the medical equipment industry, 2017, by country , average revenues per employee in the medical equipment industry, 2017, by country ,PESTEL analysis, medical devices market trends and opportunities, medical devices market customer information, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Medical Devices Industry: The report explains over 9 strategies for companies in the medical devices market, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include large medical equipment companies considering to invest in self-diagnosis devices R&D to stay relevant and competitive in the market and, Medtronic’s growth strategy aims at capturing untapped business opportunities in emerging markets through public and private partnerships.

Opportunities For Companies In The Medical Devices Sector: The report reveals where the global medical devices industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

