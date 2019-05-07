Paleontologist Roger J. Cuffey to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

STATE COLLEGE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When we take a walk through nature most of us scarcely pay attention to the assortment of rocks in our path. When you consider the earth has been around for nearly five billion years then logically speaking a rock's composition and geographic location are actually substantial and literally tell us the identity of the fossils they contain. For Paleontologists, scientists who study what fossils tell us about the ecosystem of ancient times, these fossils have been key to unraveling the past and help us understand our role as humans on earth. One particularly exceptional paleontologist has devoted his life to uncovering the fascinating study of fossils that reveal the history of former life on earth.

Roger Cuffey is a Professor Emeritus of Paleontology in the Department of Geosciences at Penn State University.

“Paleontology involves a tremendous amount of outdoor exploration and traveling the world examining rocks exposed in road cuts, railroad cuts, and stream bluffs,” says Roger. “This aptly clues us into the earth’s history and knowledge about the ancient past and when oil, coal, and uranium, three vital energy resources, were formed.”

Roger is a Bryozoan specialist studying tiny colonial marine animals called phylum bryozoa that resemble miniature corals made up a series of small chambers. Bryozoans contain a lengthy fossil record dating back 500 million years.

“Most people are familiar with large fossils like dinosaurs but the small fossils, ranging from miniature shells to these coral imitators and microscopic shells, were particularly common in the last hundred million years of geologic history,” says Roger. “This is when most of the petroleum oil formed and accumulated below the earth’s surface. Paleontology allows us to effortlessly tap into the earth’s energy sources.”

It was during his early childhood that Roger became intrigued by fossils. During World War II, his father was stationed in Washington, DC so father and son would visit the cliffs on Chesapeake Bay to pick up numerous shells and shark teeth. Roger was also privileged to spend many afternoons exploring The Smithsonian Museum which propelled his interest in dinosaur and prehistoric life. As a professor, he delighted in teaching his students and particularly taking them out on field trips.

“I encourage everyone to support the funding for state universities to hire as many geologists as possible teaching young people who will become the future paleontologists and geologists,” says Roger. “I wholeheartedly encourage more people to go into paleontology.”

Roger maintains that all people can contribute to expanding the field of paleontology by observing their surroundings. See what’s out in the natural world and be open to whatever those worlds can teach you about life in the future as well as the past and get involved.

“When you spot rocks sticking out of the earth take the time to analyze fossil pieces or shells,” says Roger. “Go online and look up the fossil reference books and you can astutely identify what some of the fossils are, when they existed, and what environment they were in giving you a clearer understanding of the ancient world. It’s like being a detective and you will have fun. That way we can learn about the ancient past through rocks. How cool is that?”

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno



