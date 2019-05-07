New exhibition of Cesare Catania in the French Riviera during the International Cannes Film Festival period

The Artist Cesare Catania during his art exhibition in the Barclays Bank Artworks of Cesare Catania inside the Barclays Bank Headquarter or Monaco Monte Carlo Artworks of Cesare Catania inside the Barclays Bank Headquarter or Monaco Monte Carlo 2

New exhibition of Cesare Catania in the French Riviera during the International Cannes Film Festival and the Formula 1 Grand Prix period

MONACO MONTE CARLO, FRENCH RIVIERA, FRANCE, May 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just opened the last art exhibition of Cesare Catania. This time the institution chosen to host the paintings and sculptures of the Italian artist is the Barclays Bank of Monte Carlo, in the heart of the French Riviera. An important month for the French Riviera that sees, among the countless events, the Formula 1 Grand Prix and the International Cannes Film Festival.

Several works on display during the exhibition of the master Cesare Catania, including "The Heart of the Earth (B Version)", "ReArt" and several works in silicone and acrylic, an unmistakable technique used by the artist to express his inspirations in the best and in a unique way.

The exhibition, organised and promoted by Heart Monaco Fine Art, will remain on display for 6 months in the amazing rooms of the historic Monegasque headquarters of the British bank.



