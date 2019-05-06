Issued by Super Brush LLC

Super Brush LLC, Leader in Foam Swab Technology for Over 65 Years, Will Exhibit at BIOMEDevice Boston in Booth #771

Super Brush LLC will exhibit their technologically advanced foam swab product line at Booth #771 at BIOMEDevice Boston on May 15th and 16th.

Super Brush LLC has been designing and manufacturing innovative lint-free, disposable and multipurpose foam-tipped probes, applicators and swabs in the USA for over 65 years.”
— Diane Henry, Director of Sales

Super Brush LLC will exhibit their technologically advanced foam swab product line at Booth #771 at BIOMEDevice Boston on May 15th and 16th. Over 3,300 medical device engineers, R&D managers, and top executives are expected to attend this Medtech event.

“Super Brush LLC has been designing and manufacturing innovative lint-free, disposable and multipurpose foam-tipped probes, applicators and swabs in the USA for over 65 years, “ said Diane Henry, Director of Sales. “ With our years of experience and expertise, we are able to currently offer more than 3,000 swabs and applicators – nearly as many as the number of attendees expected at this event! We manufacture our foam swabs in-house, so we can custom-make swabs to address specific customer requirements.”

Super Brush LLC can make applicator mitts as small as 1.7mm, with foam available in hydrophobic, hydrophilic, soft or coarse properties. Swab handle lengths range from 50 mm to over 2.5 meters. These lint-free foam swab tools are ideal for precision cleaning, collecting samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics, and a host of other medical and device manufacturing applications.

The Super Brush LLC team will be available at Booth #771 to answer any questions about their products.

More information on the complete line of USA-made Super Brush LLC lint-free foam cleaning swabs is available at www.superbrush.com or sales@superbrush.com

If you need a customized swab, please contact development@superbrush.com

About

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

