Super Brush LLC, Leader in Foam Swab Technology for Over 65 Years, Will Exhibit at BIOMEDevice Boston in Booth #771

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC will exhibit their technologically advanced foam swab product line at Booth #771 at BIOMEDevice Boston on May 15th and 16th. Over 3,300 medical device engineers, R&D managers, and top executives are expected to attend this Medtech event.

“Super Brush LLC has been designing and manufacturing innovative lint-free, disposable and multipurpose foam-tipped probes, applicators and swabs in the USA for over 65 years, “ said Diane Henry, Director of Sales. “ With our years of experience and expertise, we are able to currently offer more than 3,000 swabs and applicators – nearly as many as the number of attendees expected at this event! We manufacture our foam swabs in-house, so we can custom-make swabs to address specific customer requirements.”

Super Brush LLC can make applicator mitts as small as 1.7mm, with foam available in hydrophobic, hydrophilic, soft or coarse properties. Swab handle lengths range from 50 mm to over 2.5 meters. These lint-free foam swab tools are ideal for precision cleaning, collecting samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics, and a host of other medical and device manufacturing applications.

The Super Brush LLC team will be available at Booth #771 to answer any questions about their products.

More information on the complete line of USA-made Super Brush LLC lint-free foam cleaning swabs is available at www.superbrush.com or sales@superbrush.com

If you need a customized swab, please contact development@superbrush.com





