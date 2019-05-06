Will you be there? I AM KING: The Michael Jackson Experience May 9th, 2019 @7:00PM - The Victory Theatre Evansville, IN

WIN Two Free Tickets to see the show with your best Michael Jackson video

EVENSVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- [Evansville, IN May 6, 2019] I AM KING: The Michael Jackson Experience coming live from Las Vegas is gonna be startin’ something at The Victory Theatre in Evansville on Thursday, May 9th, 2019 at 7:00PMI AM KING: The Michael Jackson Experience is as close as you will get to seeing the King of Pop live in concert! The show is fresh off successful tours of Japan, Israel and India.I AM KING will take the audience on a musical and visual journey into the world of the King of Pop. The creators of I AM KING have put together an incredible cast of talented musicians and Broadway and Las Vegas dancers to bring Jackson to life in an explosion of unmatched energetic perfection.I AM KING features amazing renditions of Jackson’s biggest hits including “Billie Jean”, “Thriller”, “Man in the Mirror”, “Human Nature” and many more.MICHAEL FIRESTONE as Michael Jackson“Firestone is a consummate performer.” — Agenda Mag, Las VegasHaving performed to millions of Michael Jackson fans worldwide, Michael Firestone has been hailed by fans and critics alike as the heir apparent to Michael Jackson in look, performance and authenticity. When it comes to Michael Jackson tribute artists, there are none quite like Michael Firestone. His ability to sing live while mastering the intense dancing, that Michael Jackson was so famous for, has made him the most sought-after MJ tribute artist in the world.For Tickets please visit: http://www.victorytheatre.com Official website: http://www.iamkingtheshow.com To Win Two Tickets to see the show please email a video of your best Michael Jackson impression to colin@fuzion.com before Wednesday, May 8th, 2019 by 12:00PM CST. The winner will be notified by email by 5:00PMCST on Wednesday, May 8th, 2019.If you would like more information about I AM KING: The Michael Jackson Experience please call Colin Hill at 1-347-361-9713 or email colin@fuzion.com



