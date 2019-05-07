Showstorm® Announce 'Big Reveal' at Brighton Expo 2019

How Big Is Your World? ASI at Brighton Expo 2019

Showstorm® will reveal a brand new Virtual Reality showcase featuring their unique ASI (All Senses Immersion) system during Brighton Expo 2019 in June.

There is no point trying to explain Virtual Reality to people, they simply have to experience it for themselves” — Mark Bellinger

BRIGHTON, EAST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video released today, Mark Bellinger, Managing Director of Brighton based software development company Showstorm confirmed their attendance at the upcoming Let's Do Business Brighton Expo being hosted at the American Express Community Stadium in Falmer on Thursday, June 13th 2019.

The Showstorm team will be presenting both VR (Virtual Reality) & AR (Augmented Reality) on their stand located in the Innovation Zone at I7 and helping people to understand how they can utilise the technology in their businesses.

Mark also announced that Showstorm will be revealing exclusively their unique ASI™ (All Senses Immersion) Virtual Reality Experience.

Mark said, "There is no point trying to explain VR to people, they simply have to experience it for themselves, it's a bit like taking the Red Pill in the Matrix, it is the only way to understand the truth and power of Virtual Reality."

ASI™ All Senses Immersion is Showstorm’s groundbreaking solution for creating experiences that offer a premium level of immersion in Virtual Reality using not only Sight, 3D Spatial & Ambisonic Audio but also other senses including smell.

During the event at 14:00, Mark will also be delivering a dynamic seminar entitled 'Virtual & Augmented Reality 101' - Everything Your Business Needs to Know & How to Take an Unfair Advantage Over Your Competition'

