Global Dies, Jigs and Other Tools Market Research Report 2019 Analysis and Forecast 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dies, Jigs and Other Tools Market:

Executive Summary

This report describes and evaluates the dies, jigs and tools market. It covers two five-year periods, 2014 to 2018, termed the historic period, and 2018 through 2023, the forecast period.

The die sets, jigs and other tools manufacturing market consists of manufacturers’ sales of special tools and fixtures such as cutting dies and jigs. These tools are used to convert raw materials into a required shape in manufacturing industries such as automobile, metalworking, electronics and plastics manufacturing.

The global dies, jigs and fixtures and diesother tools manufacturing market reached a value of nearly $56.8 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% to nearly $88.8 billion by 2023. In the historic period the main drivers of the market were the rise of manufacturing activity in emerging markets and increased spending on construction projects, while the main restraints were fluctuating raw material prices; in the forecast period the main drivers of the market will be growth in the automobile industry, technological advances and growth in consumer markets, while the main threat is trade protectionism.

The stamping and other tools segment accounted for the largest share of the dies, jigs and other tools die set, jig and fixture manufacturing market in 2018, mainly due to extensive use of stamping and other tools to give shape to metal products and to the higher price of these tools compared with dies and jigs and fixtures.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the jigs, tool and dies, jigs and other tools manufacturing market in 2018, accounting for 45.6% of the global market. It was followed by North America and Western Europe. Going forward, the fastest growth in the dies, jigs and other tools manufacturing market will take place in Asia Pacific where it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.1%, followed by Eastern Europe where growth at a CAGR of 11.7% is expected. China is the largest country in terms of value in the dies, jigs and other tools manufacturing market. China and India are forecast to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% and 12.1% respectively.

The market for dies, jigs and other tools manufacturing is fragmented. Major players in the market are Allmatic-Jakob Spannsysteme Gmbh, Kennametal, Inc, Midway Rotary Die Solutions, Misumi Group Inc and Roto-Die Company, Inc.

Major opportunities identified for die and tool manufacturing companies will arise in the stamping and other tools segment which will add $22.7 billion of annual sales globally between 2018 and 2023. Strategies suggested by trends in the market include investing in additive manufacturing technologies to produce customized products. The business strategies adopted by major companies in the dies, jigs and other tools manufacturing market include investing in expanding manufacturing operations, improving infrastructure and undertaking acquisitions and mergers to strengthen their product and service offerings.

Dies, Jigs and Other Tools Manufacturing Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2023 report from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global dies, jigs and other tools manufacturing market.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the dies, jigs and other tools manufacturing market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The dies, jigs and other tools manufacturing market opportunities and strategies to 2023 report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers the following chapters

• Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the dies, jigs and other tools manufacturing market. This chapter includes different goods and services covered in the report, basic definitions and market supply chain analysis.

• Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2023) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period.

• Trends And Strategies – This chapter includes some of the major trends shaping the global dies, jigs and other tools manufacturing market by segment. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

• Global Market Segmentation – This section contains global segmentation of the dies, jigs and other tools manufacturing market for 2018. Segmentation types include by region and by country segmentation of the dies, jigs and other tools manufacturing market.

• Global Macro Comparison – The global dies, jigs and other tools manufacturing market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the dies, jigs and other tools manufacturing market size, percentage of GDP, and average dies, jigs and other tools manufacturing market expenditure.

• Macro Comparison By Country – The dies, jigs and other tools manufacturing market comparison with macro-economic factors across countries gives the dies, jigs and other tools manufacturing market size, percentage of GDP, by country and per capita average dies, jigs and other tools manufacturing market expenditure.

• Region/Country Market Size And Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2018), historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2023) market value, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa) and major countries within each region.

• Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global dies, jigs and other tools manufacturing market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

• Market Patents – This section includes information on recent dies, jigs and other tool manufacturing patents in the market.

Companies Mentioned: Kennametal, Inc., MISUMI Group Inc., Roto-Die Company, Inc., ALLMATIC-Jakob Spannsysteme GmbH, Midway Rotary Die Solutions

Markets Covered: Dies, Jigs and Fixtures, Stamping and Other



