Cloud Services Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2022

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Cloud Services Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2022” reports to its database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Services Market:

Executive Summary

The global cloud services market reached a value of nearly $325.1 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% to nearly $528.4 billion by 2022.

Growth in the cloud services market in the historic period resulted from enterprises’ increasing preference for shifting in-house IT infrastructure to third parties to minimize operational costs. Increased internet penetration, technology development, a low interest rate environment, and favorable government initiatives also drove the cloud services market. The capital-intensive environment of the cloud services industry, which requires frequent investment in updating of IT infrastructure to stay efficient and competitive, government regulations, and cyber security concerns restrained the cloud services market in the historic period. Going forward, increasing adoption of the Internet of Things, rising penetration of e-commerce, and the development of smart cities will drive cloud services market growth. Data localization, rising interest rates, and reductions in free trade could hinder cloud services market growth in future.

The cloud services market is segmented by type into software as a service (SaaS), business process as a service (BPaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and platform as a service (PaaS). Software as a service accounted for the largest share of the cloud services market in 2018 at 42.5%. The Infrastructure as a service market will be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 30.6%.

North America is the largest market for cloud service providers, accounting for 50.1% of the global market. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, South America and Asia-Pacific will be the fastest growing regions in this market, where growth will be at CAGRs of 28.0% and 20.7% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East and Africa where the markets will grow at CAGRs of 20.1% and 20.7% respectively.

The cloud services industry is fairly concentrated: a small number of large entities command significant market shares and a large number of small entities have minor shares. Players in the market include Microsoft, Amazon, International Business Machines Corporation, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp, and Google.

The global IT services market, of which the cloud services market is the smallest segment, reached a value of nearly $2,229.8 billion in 2018, having grown at a CAGR of 9.6% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% to nearly $3,495.5 billion by 2022. The hardware support services market is the largest segment of the IT services market, and is worth $1,078.7 billion globally and has grown at a CAGR of 9.5% during the historic period. This is followed by software and BPO services, the second largest segment, accounting for 37.0% of the IT services market. Hardware support services will also be the fastest growing segment in the IT services market at a CAGR of 12.0% during 2018-2022.

The top opportunities in the global cloud services market will arise in the software as a service (SaaS) segment, which will gain $85.8 billion of global annual sales by 2022. Of the 48 countries covered in this report, the cloud services market size will gain the most in the USA at $52.0 billion of annual sales by 2022. To take advantage of opportunities such as these, cloud services market businesses should adopt strategies such as offering multi-cloud services to customers, offering public cloud platforms, increasing investments in reach and development focused on cloud computing, and building green cloud to save costs and energy, developing hybrid cloud models, and acquiring and merging to expand their product portfolios and to expand their business to new geographies.

Cloud Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 report from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global plastic materials And resins market.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3928608-cloud-services-global-market-opportunities-and-strategies-to

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the cloud services market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Cloud Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers the following chapters

• Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report.

• Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

• Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the cloud service providers market. This chapter includes different goods and services covered in the report and basic definitions.

• Production Analysis – The product analysis section of the report describes the leading products and services in the cloud service providers market along with key features and differentiators for those products/services. This section also describes products under development.

• Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the cloud services industry supply chain.

• Customer Information – This chapters covers recent findings on customer preferences and trends in the global cloud services market.

• Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes major trends shaping the global cloud services market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

• Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period.

Markets Covered: SaaS, BPaaS, IaaS and PaaS

Companies Mentioned: Microsoft Corporation, Amazo, IBM, Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp and Fujitsu



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.