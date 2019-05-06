Global Cement And Concrete Products Manufacturing Market Trends And Strategies

The Business Research Company adds a report on Global Cement And Concrete Market Analysis By Types, By Geography, By Key Players, 2022 Forecast to its store.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cement manufacturing plants are increasingly using digital technologies such as the internet of things (IoT) to improve plant efficiency and productivity. IoT is a network of physical devices which communicate over the internet. IoT helps in remote monitoring and predictive maintenance of a cement plant. Remote monitoring is used to oversee operations of big vehicles in the quarries and to report on key metrics such as fuel consumption per ton and operating hours. IoT can also be used to predict potential malfunctions and maintenance needs. In cement plants, predictive maintenance can improve up-time on critical cement equipment such as grinding mills and kilns. Other applications of IoT in the cement and concrete products manufacturing market include tracking and measuring the durability of concrete mixture, reporting on compliance to international standards, and connected logistics to improve quarry production. For example, Zoomlin, a ready-mix concrete production equipment manufacturer, is actively testing data-based metrics to improve operations of vehicles used in quarries.

The cement and concrete product manufacturing market comprises businesses that manufacture cement, concrete and related products, including concrete pipes, bricks, and paving blocks. This industry includes the manufacturing of Portland cement, natural cement, masonry cement, pozzolanic cements, ready-mix concrete, and related products.

The major drivers of the global cement and concrete products manufacturing market are increasing infrastructure spending, economic growth, and urbanization.

The major segments of the global cement and concrete products manufacturing market are cement manufacturing, ready-mix concrete manufacturing, concrete pipe, brick, and block manufacturing and other concrete product manufacturing.

Read Global Cement And Concrete Market By Type Of Product (Cement Manufacturing, Ready-Mix Concrete Manufacturing, Concrete Pipe, Brick, And Block Manufacturing And Other Concrete Product Manufacturing) Market Overview And Players – Global Forecast To 2022 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: global cement and concrete market, (by type of product - cement manufacturing, ready-mix concrete manufacturing, concrete pipe, brick, and block manufacturing and other concrete product manufacturing); global mineral products manufacturing market.

Data Segmentations: cement and concrete market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; (by type of product - cement manufacturing, ready-mix concrete manufacturing, concrete pipe, brick, and block manufacturing and other concrete product manufacturing) market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; global mineral products market.

Cement and concrete Market Organizations Covered: LafargeHolcim, China National Building Materials, CRH, Cemex, HeidelbergCement.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2013-17) and forecast (2017-22).

Other Information And Analyses: global cement and concrete market comparison with macro-economic factors, cement and concrete market size, percentage of GDP, global, and by country, per capita average cement and concrete expenditure, global, and by country, PESTEL analysis, cement and concrete market trends and opportunities, cement and concrete market customer information, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Cement and concrete Industry: The report explains over 8 strategies for companies in the cement and concrete market, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include large cement and concrete industries considering to invest in technologies for the production of advanced ceramics because of its useful properties and thus leading to fuel and energy efficiency and, LafargeHolcim’s growth strategy aiming at implementing country specific retail concepts to increase its net sales and also to gain access to new markets

Opportunities For Companies In The Cement and concrete Sector: The report reveals where the global cement and concrete industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

