Material Science And Nanotech Advances Driving Smart Fabrics As The Major Trend In The Global Apparel Market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advances in material sciences and nano technology are stimulating the demand for smart fabrics. Smart fabrics have digital components such as sensors embedded in the fabric. They have the ability to interact with the individual and their environment, by tracking and communicating data about the individual and environment to other devices through sensors and conductive yarns. They are widely used in fashion, entertainment, medical, transportation, sports and fitness and military. For instance, Ralph Lauren in 2014 launched technology enabled tennis shirts that monitored hear rate, breathing and stress levels among players.

Apparel manufacturing establishments are engaged in the manufacturing of hosiery, socks, knitting of fabric, cutting and sewing of apparel and accessories and their sale.

The apparel manufacturing industry can be categorized as follows:

• Hosiery and Sock Mills comprises establishments that engage in knitting or knitting and finishing hosiery and socks.

• Cut and Sew Apparel Contractors engage in cutting and sewing materials owned by others for apparels and accessories.

• Other Apparel Knitting Mills include establishments that knit, manufacture and finish knit underwear, outerwear and nightwear.

The market for apparel manufacturing is relatively fragmented with a small number of large players and large number of small players in the market. Major players in the market are Christian Dior, Nike Inc., Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M), Adidas and VF Corporation.

Apparel Market By Type Of Product (Women's Wear, Men's Wear, And Kids Wears) Trends And Market Size – Global Forecast To 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides apparel market overviews, analyzes and forecasts apparel market size and growth for the global apparel market, apparel market share, apparel market players, apparel market size, apparel market segments and geographies, apparel market trends, apparel market drivers and apparel market restraints, apparel market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Markets Covered: global apparel market, (by type of product - women's wear, men's wear, and kids wears); global apparel and leather products market.

Markets Covered: global apparel market, (by type of product - women’s wear, men’s wear, and kids wears); global apparel and leather products market.

Data Segmentations: apparel market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; (by type of product - women’s wear, men’s wear, and kids wears) market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; global apparel and leather products market.

Apparel Market Organizations Covered: Christian Dior, H & M, Nike, Adidas, VF Corp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, , Eastern Europe, , North America, , South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2013-17) and forecast (2017-22).

Other Information And Analyses: global apparel market comparison with macro-economic factors, apparel market size, percentage of GDP, per capita average apparel expenditure, global, and by country, PESTEL analysis, apparel market customer information, apparel market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Apparel Industry: The report explains over 12 strategies for companies in the apparel market, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include large apparel and leather manufacturers considering to use sustainable raw materials to reduce the impact of apparel and leather products on the environment and, Christian Dior’s business strategy that aims at focusing on social engagement and content.

Opportunities For Companies In The Apparel Sector: The report reveals where the global apparel industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

