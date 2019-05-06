Global Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2025
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 6, 2019
Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Market 2019-2025
This is a communication terminal installed in the vehicle, on the roads and roadsides, which enables sharing information of all sorts between vehicles, roads and infrastructure via wireless communication in real time in order to prevent various traffic accidents and provide convenience to drivers and pedestrians.
Scope of the Report:
V2V-based safety service is quick braking warning and rear-end collision with front vehicles and warning for rear-ending at intersections and no-passing warning service, V2I-based safety and convenience service is smart tolling (automatic toll collection) and detecting road condition.
In 2018, the global Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Autotalks
Cohda Wireless
Delphi
Denso
Kapsch TrafficCom
Savari
Qualcomm
Commsignia
Hyundai Mobis
Marvell
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
V2V-Based Service
V2I-Based Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
12 International Players Profiles
