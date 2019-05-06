Global Mobile Advertising Platform Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts 2019 To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Mobile Advertising Platform – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025”

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Advertising Platform Market 2019

Description:



Mobile advertising is a form of advertising via mobile (wireless) phones or other mobile devices. It is a subset of mobile marketing.

In 2018, the global Mobile Advertising Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Advertising Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Advertising Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Alphabet

Facebook

Baidu

Yahoo! Inc

Microsoft

Alibaba

Tencent

Twitter

Aol(Verizon Communications)

eBay

Linkedin

Amazon

IAC

Soho

Pandora

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Search Ads

Mobile Ads

Classified Ads

Digital Video Ads

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Automotive

Entertainment

Financial Services

Telecom

Consumer Goods

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

