Global Package Delivery Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
Package Delivery Market 2019-2025
Description: -
Package delivery or parcel delivery is the delivery of shipping containers, parcels, or high value mail as single shipments.
The global parcels industry is witnessing seismic changes from technological innovation, shifts in economic activity, and the booming trend in online retailing.
Scope of the Report:
In 2018, the global Package Delivery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Package Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Package Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Deutsche Post
FedEx
Japan Post Group
La Poste Group
Royal Mail
SG Holdings
UPS
Yamato Holdings
China Post
Parceforce Worldwide
YRC Worldwide
Schenker
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Same-Day Delivery
Regional Parcel Carriers
Heavy Goods Delivery
Market segment by Application, split into
Postal Systems
Express Mail
Private Courier Companies
Truckload Shipping Carriers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Package Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Package Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Package Delivery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………….
12 International Players Profiles
Continued......
