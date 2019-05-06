Consumer and SMB NAS Market 2019 Global Share, Trend And Opportunities Forecast To 2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer and SMB NAS Industry
Description
The global Consumer and SMB NAS market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Consumer and SMB NAS by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Apple
Buffalo Technology
Netgear
QNAP
Seagate
HP
Synology
Western Digital
Asustor
Dell
D-Link
Drobo
LeCie (Seagate)
Thecus
Transporter
Zyxel
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Backup
Archiving
Disaster Recovery
Others
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Individual Consumers and SOHOs
SMB
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Consumer and SMB NAS Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Consumer and SMB NAS
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
1.2.2 Downstream
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Consumer and SMB NAS Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Backup
3.1.2 Archiving
3.1.3 Disaster Recovery
3.1.4 Others
3.2 Market Size
3.3 Market Forecast
4 Major Companies List
4.Consumer and SMB NAS Apple (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2 Buffalo Technology (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3 Netgear (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4 QNAP (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5 Seagate (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6 HP (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7 Synology (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8 Western Digital (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9 Asustor (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10 Dell (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11 D-Link (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12 Drobo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13 LeCie (Seagate) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14 Thecus (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15 Transporter (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16 Zyxel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
5.2 Regional Market by Company
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Individual Consumers and SOHOs
6.1.2 Demand in SMB
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
6.3 Demand Forecast
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
7.2 Regional Market
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
9 Research Conclusion
