Subscription and Billing Management Market Study 2015-2024, by Segment, Key Companies SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Zuora

Subscription and Billing Management -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 6, 2019

Description

The global Subscription and Billing Management market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Subscription and Billing Management by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report. 

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.): 

SAP SE 
Oracle Corporation 
Netsuite 
Computer Sciences Corporation 
Zuora 
Avangate 
Aria Systems 
Cleverbridge AG 
Cerillion PLC 
Fastspring 

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.): 
Subscription Order Management 
Billing Mediation 
Pricing and Quote Management 
Financial Customer Care and Dispute Management 
Others 

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.): 
Small and Medium Size Enterprises 
Large Enterprises 

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.): 
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) 
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.) 
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.) 
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.) 
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview 
1.1 Subscription and Billing Management Industry 
1.1.1 Overview 
1.1.2 Development of Subscription and Billing Management 
1.2 Market Segment 
1.2.1 Upstream 
1.2.2 Downstream 
1.3 Cost Analysis 
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis) 
2.1 Policy 
2.2 Economics 
2.3 Sociology 
2.4 Technology 
3 Subscription and Billing Management Market by Type 
3.1 By Type 
3.1.1 Subscription Order Management 
3.1.2 Billing Mediation 
3.1.3 Pricing and Quote Management 
3.1.4 Financial Customer Care and Dispute Management 
3.1.5 Others 
3.2 Market Size 
3.3 Market Forecast 
4 Major Companies List 
4.Subscription and Billing Management SAP SE (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.2 Oracle Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.3 Netsuite (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.4 Computer Sciences Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.5 Zuora (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.6 Avangate (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.7 Aria Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.8 Cleverbridge AG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.9 Cerillion PLC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.10 Fastspring (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5 Market Competition 
5.1 Company Competition 
5.2 Regional Market by Company 
6 Demand by End Market 
6.1 Demand Situation 
6.1.1 Demand in Small and Medium Size Enterprises 
6.1.2 Demand in Large Enterprises 
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison 
6.3 Demand Forecast 
7 Region Operation 
7.1 Regional Production 
7.2 Regional Market 
7.3 by Region 
7.3.1 North America 
7.3.1.1 Overview 
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) 
7.3.2 Europe 
7.3.2.1 Overview 
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.) 
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific 
7.3.3.1 Overview 
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.) 
7.3.4 South America 
7.3.4.1 Overview 
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.) 
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa 
7.3.5.1 Overview 
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.) 
7.4 Regional Import & Export 
7.5 Regional Forecast 
8 Marketing & Price 
8.1 Price and Margin 
8.1.1 Price Trends 
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change 
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis 
8.2 Marketing Channel 
9 Research Conclusion

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

