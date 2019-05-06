Subscription and Billing Management Market Study 2015-2024, by Segment, Key Companies SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Zuora

Subscription and Billing Management -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Subscription and Billing Management Industry

Description

The global Subscription and Billing Management market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Subscription and Billing Management by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Netsuite

Computer Sciences Corporation

Zuora

Avangate

Aria Systems

Cleverbridge AG

Cerillion PLC

Fastspring

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Subscription Order Management

Billing Mediation

Pricing and Quote Management

Financial Customer Care and Dispute Management

Others

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Small and Medium Size Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Subscription and Billing Management Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Subscription and Billing Management

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

1.2.2 Downstream

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Subscription and Billing Management Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Subscription Order Management

3.1.2 Billing Mediation

3.1.3 Pricing and Quote Management

3.1.4 Financial Customer Care and Dispute Management

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Market Size

3.3 Market Forecast

4 Major Companies List

4.Subscription and Billing Management SAP SE (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2 Oracle Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3 Netsuite (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4 Computer Sciences Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5 Zuora (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6 Avangate (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 Aria Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 Cleverbridge AG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 Cerillion PLC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10 Fastspring (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

5.2 Regional Market by Company

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Small and Medium Size Enterprises

6.1.2 Demand in Large Enterprises

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

6.3 Demand Forecast

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

7.2 Regional Market

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

9 Research Conclusion

Continued...

