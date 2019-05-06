GSM Services Market Insights 2019, Global Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025
Wise.Guy.
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “GSM Services 2019-2025 Global Market Survey Industry Key Players" To Its Research Database
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “GSM Services 2019-2025 Global Market Survey Industry Key Players – Verizon Communications, AT and T, Vodafone Group, China Mobile" To Its Research Database
Description: -
Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) services are a standard collection of applications and features available to mobile phone subscribers all over the world.
The GSM standards are defined by the 3GPP collaboration and implemented in hardware and software by equipment manufacturers and mobile phone operators and the common standard makes the same phones with different companies' services, or even roam into different countries.
Scope of the Report:
In 2018, the global GSM Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global GSM Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the GSM Services development in United States, Europe and China.
Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3974891-global-gsm-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Verizon Communications
AT and T
Vodafone Group
China Mobile
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone
Softbank Group
Deutsche Telekom
Telefonica
America Movil
China Telecom
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Accessing a GSM Network
Voice All Calls
Data Transmission
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Smart Phone
Feature Phone
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global GSM Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the GSM Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3974891-global-gsm-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global GSM Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Accessing a GSM Network
1.4.3 Voice All Calls
1.4.4 Data Transmission
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global GSM Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Smart Phone
1.5.3 Feature Phone
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Verizon Communications
12.1.1 Verizon Communications Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 GSM Services Introduction
12.1.4 Verizon Communications Revenue in GSM Services Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Verizon Communications Recent Development
12.2 AT and T
12.2.1 AT and T Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 GSM Services Introduction
12.2.4 AT and T Revenue in GSM Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 AT and T Recent Development
12.3 Vodafone Group
12.3.1 Vodafone Group Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 GSM Services Introduction
12.3.4 Vodafone Group Revenue in GSM Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Vodafone Group Recent Development
12.4 China Mobile
12.4.1 China Mobile Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 GSM Services Introduction
12.4.4 China Mobile Revenue in GSM Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 China Mobile Recent Development
12.5 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone
12.5.1 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 GSM Services Introduction
12.5.4 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Revenue in GSM Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Recent Development
12.6 Softbank Group
12.6.1 Softbank Group Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 GSM Services Introduction
12.6.4 Softbank Group Revenue in GSM Services Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Softbank Group Recent Development
12.7 Deutsche Telekom
12.7.1 Deutsche Telekom Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 GSM Services Introduction
12.7.4 Deutsche Telekom Revenue in GSM Services Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Deutsche Telekom Recent Development
Continued......
For Detailed Report Visit @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3974891-global-gsm-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.