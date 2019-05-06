Congenital Heart Disease in Children, explained in easy-to-understand way by doctor and surgeon Dr. Kamal Pourmoghadam

Website of Dr Kamal Pourmoghadam, Orlando, Florida Blog of Dr Kamal Pourmoghadam Dr Kamal Pourmoghadam, surgeon in Orlando Florida Dr Kamal Pourmoghadam, surgeon in Orlando Florida Dr Kamal Pourmoghadam, surgeon in Orlando Florida

Congenital heart disease in children is a highly complex and specialized area of medicine. Dr. Kamal Pourmoghadam explains in layman’s terms in a new article.

Most of the children suffering from any kind of CHD generally need lifetime monitoring and constant treatment. The best approach is to see a doctor as soon as any signs or symptoms appear” — Dr. Kamal Pourmoghadam, Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heart disease affects not only adults, but also children. In fact, there are hereditary conditions. With the constant advancement of technology in the areas of medicine and research, it is safe to assume that procedures to treat – and perhaps even prevent – hereditary and genetic diseases will be available at some point. By hereditary diseases, we are referring to all the diseases that are passed on to offspring through genes (hereditary material).One of these much-dreaded diseases is Congenital Heart Disease (CHD), also at times referred to as the congenital heart anomaly and congenital heart defect. By definition, a congenital heart disease (CHD) is a structural problem in the heart, which is present from as early as the time of the birth.Medical doctor and surgeon Kamal Pourmoghadam , MD has published an informational article on this subject in an easy-to-understand way. The complete article will be published on the Blog of Dr. Pourmoghadam at https://drpourmoghadam.home.blog/ CHD in children is increasing at a concerning rate. At the moment, CHD is one of the most common birth defect disease in children, affecting about 8 newborns out of every 1,000 infants being born. In the U.S. alone, approximately 1 percent of the infants born every year suffer from some kind of CHD. What makes this even worse is the fact that the survival rate of such infants is alarmingly low with most of them requiring specialized medical treatment for the rest of their lives.CHD has certain signs and symptoms that help identify the disease. Some of the symptoms can also be life-threatening depending upon the category of CHD that the child is suffering from. Symptoms include an increased breathing rate, skin color changing to blue, weight loss, fatigue, and lethargy. However, it should be noted that congenital heart diseases do not cause angina (chest pain). Complications of CHD may lead to a heart failure if not diagnosed and treated on time.Some of the most common types of congenital heart diseases that affect children are:1. Cardiac Valve Disorder: This disorder includes conditions like the absence, narrowing, or tightening of the cardiac valves. This ultimately results in a disrupted or restricted flow of blood within the heart and to the body.2. Holes in the heart (Septal defects): This disorder is when the infant is diagnosed with a hole in its heart. This fissure is generally in the walls of the chambers, the septum, or in vital blood vessels. This hole leads to mixing of oxygenated and deoxygenated blood.3. Hypoplastic left heart syndrome: In this syndrome, the newborn is born either without or with an underdeveloped left sided aorta or ventricle.4. Patent Ductus Arteriosus: Patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) is a form of congenital heart defect in which there is an opening between two of the most important blood vessels that lead away from the heart. This opening is persistent, does not close, and causes deoxygenated blood to flow in the wrong direction.5. Tetralogy of Fallot: This is not a single heart defect but a collection of four heart defects occurring at the same time. In this syndrome, there is a hole in the ventricular septum, the passage between the right ventricle and pulmonary artery is narrowed, the right side of the heart becomes thick, and the aorta is displaced.Congenital defects in children can be either diagnosed prenatally by using the diagnostic technique, fetal echocardiography, or after birth with abdominal ultrasounds and chest x-rays. Some CHD can be treated if addressed in a timely manner. Treatments include surgeries, catheter procedures, medications, and drug therapies. In the case of severe conditions, heart transplants may also be carried out.Most of the children suffering from any kind of CHD generally need lifetime monitoring and constant treatment. The best approach to handling such a disease is to see a doctor as soon as your child starts developing any of the aforementioned signs and symptoms.About Dr. Kamal K. Pourmoghadam Dr. Kamal Pourmoghadam is a pediatric cardiac surgeon at The Heart Center at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. He is board certified in general surgery, cardiothoracic surgery and congenital cardiac surgery.Dr. Pourmoghadam earned his bachelor’s degree from University of California, Berkeley, and his medical degree from Albany Medical College in New York. He trained for adult cardiac surgery at the University of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, and for congenital cardiac surgery at the University of Washington, Seattle Children’s Hospital in Seattle.Dr. Pourmoghadam is a professor of surgery at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine, practicing congenital cardiac surgery for over twenty years and has been active in clinical research. 