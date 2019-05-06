Anti-static Films Market Is Poised To Reach $470.85 billion By 2026 | Toyobo Co., Ltd., Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Anti-static Films -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database

Global Anti-static films Market is accounted for $345.25 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $470.85 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. The factors driving the market growth include increasing adoption of new technologies in the automotive industry, rising preference for flexible packaging and increasing government initiatives. However, a factor such as volatility in raw material prices is hampering the market growth.

Anti-static films are normally coated with tropical antistatic means of the agent. Electronic circuitry gets gradually smaller as electronic technology advances in future. As the dimension of the components reduces, the spacing of the microscopic insulators and circuits within them also lessens and their sensitivity to electric static discharge (ESD) rises. To protect such components, a packaging solution like anti-static films is required.

Based on Material, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) is anticipated to have steady growth over the forecast period due to the rising applications in food, electronics, pharmaceutical, medical, utility and consumer/retail packaging applications. That has Capability of extruding, slitting, coating and color-matching. Furthermore, PET is formed by the polymerization of ethylene glycol and terephthalic acid which are generally recognized as a non-toxic, safe, lightweight, strong and flexible material, which is 100% recyclable these feature add up the demand of the Polyethylene Terephthalate(PET) segment. By Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period due to rising demand from electronic devices & electrical manufacturers service providers situated in this region, where Japan and China position at the top. Moreover, China is expected to grow at the highest in near future due to huge applications in various sectors.

Some of the key players in the market are Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc., Achilles Corporation, Toyobo Co., Ltd., Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Klöckner Pentaplast, Toray Plastics (America), Inc., Wiman Corporation, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Sekisui Film Co. Ltd., Kolon Industries, Inc, Techno Stat Industry, Syfan, Unitika, Ester, Yun chi plastics fabrication co., Ltd, Himore, Feisite and Blueridge Films.

Materials Covered:

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Polyethylene Terephthalate(PET)

• Polyethylene (PE)

• Other Materials

Applications Covered:

• Clamshells

• Liners

• Bags & Pouches

• Wraps

• Tapes

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Automotive Parts

• Electrical & Electronics

• Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices

• Industrial Field

• Food Field

• Pharmaceutical Field

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• UK

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Chile

• Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Qatar

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Anti-Static Films Market, By Material

6 Global Anti-Static Films Market, By Application

7 Global Anti-Static Films Market, By End User

8 Global Anti-Static Films Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc.

10.2 ACHILLES CORPORATION

10.3 Toyobo Co., Ltd.

10.4 NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION

10.5 Klöckner Pentaplast

10.6 Toray Plastics (America), Inc.

10.7 Wiman Corporation

10.8 Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

10.9 Sekisui Film Co. Ltd.

10.10 Kolon Industries, Inc

10.11 Techno Stat Industry

10.12 Syfan

10.13 Unitika

10.14 Ester

10.15 YUN CHI PLASTICS FABRICATION CO., LTD

10.16 HIMORE

10.17 Feisite

10.18 Blueridge Films

