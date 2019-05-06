Sleep Aid Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2023

New Study On “2018-2023 Sleep Aid Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Sleep Aid Industry

The global sleep aid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2018-2023, owing to various pivotal factors such as rising geriatric population and increasing incidences of sleep disorders. Increasing incidences of lifestyle diseases are also stimulating the market growth positively. Furthermore, excessive usage of digital devices is also expected to boost market growth during the forecasted period. However, patient safety concerns and risks of side effects of sleep disorder medication such as dizziness, diarrhea, constipation, daytime drowsiness are some of the inhibiting factors in this market. With rapidly ageing population, North America leads the market due to rising healthcare investments and government initiatives are fuelling the growth of Sleep Aid Market in this region. However, APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to increasing healthcare expenditures and increasing patient awareness.

Global rise in awareness about sleep disorders and easy availability of sleep aid devices are expected to create significant scope for global sleep aid market. Untapped regions such as China, Japan, Korea and India are expected to create massive opportunity for global sleep aid market. The demand for global sleep aid market by product are expected to increase significantly due to growing online sales and rising internet penetration across the globe. Technological advancement and innovation in sleep aid market is expected to boost the market growth. Global Sleep Aid market players such as Apnex Medical, Cadwell Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Glaxosmithkline Plc, Koninklijke Philips, Merck & Co., Pfizer, Sanofi, Sleepmed, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company and Teva Pharmaceutical are contributing significantly into the growth of the sleep aid market.

Research Methods and Tools:

The market study of sleep aid market has been incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analysing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behaviour and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include

Financial/annual reports of companies involved in the market

Forward looking statement of key sleep aid market players

Authentic Public Databases

Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalogue.

The report is intended for global sleep aid market players, potential entrants, diagnostic laboratories, healthcare provider, universities for overall market insights. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, market determinants and competitive landscape. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation

Global Sleep Aid Market by Sleep Disorder

Global Sleep Aid Market by Product

The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of global sleep aid market

In-depth analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global sleep aid market

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global sleep aid market

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

