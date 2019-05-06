Laboratory Information Management Systems Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Laboratory Information Management Systems Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

The global laboratory information management systems market was valued USD XX million in 2017 with the market estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.26% in the forecasted period. A laboratory information management is a software system that records, manages and stores data for clinical laboratories.

Growing emergence of software as a services based laboratory information systems, integration of the systems with the hospitals and electronic laboratories, and increasing adoption of healthcare analytics in the industry are some of the key trends in the laboratory information systems.

Market Dynamics

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing aging population, adherence of compliance and government regulations, technological advancements in the LIMS software, growing adoption of cloud based LIMS offerings, and increasing R&D spend in the pharmaceutical companies are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market in the forecasted period. High implementation costs and maintenance costs, Lack of proper integration and data migrations techniques, and growing concerns over data security and data privacy are the major challenges in the growth of the laboratory information management systems.

Segmentation by Deployment Model

By Deployment Model, the market is segmented into cloud deployment model and on-premises deployment model. The on-premises deployment model accounts for the largest market share accounting for more than 90% in the 2017 with cloud deployment model growing at a fastest growth rate in the forecasted period. Growing technological advancements and growing preference towards cloud based models is driving the growth of the cloud based model. The cloud based model is currently in the growth stage while the on-premises model is the maturity phase. The small companies prefer to use the cloud based model due to the low costs and no investments for the infrastructure while on premises is majorly used by the large organizations with data security and privacy being the major factor. Growing pressure on companies in reducing costs expenses will drive the growth of the cloud model and the market share of the cloud is estimated to increase by the end of the forecasted period.

Segmentation by Geography

The global laboratory information management systems are segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World. The global LIMS market is dominated by the North American region followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. United States dominates the global LIMS market by country. Large presence of LIMS providers in United States and presence of top pharmaceuticals companies in the region is the major factor for high market share. North America is estimated to witness a slow growth rate in the forecasted period and the North American market is also estimated to witness a decline in global market share. Reduction in spending on the LIMS in United States is the major reason for the decline in the market share. Growing healthcare expenditure, increasing drug discovery and diagnostic procedures are some of the major factor contributing to the growth of the Asia-Pacific region.

Scope of the Report

Segmentation by Application

Clinical LIMS

Drug Discovery LIMS

Segmentation by Component

Services

Software

Segmentation by Deployment Model

On-Premises LIMS

Cloud Based LIMS

The report also covers the key factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

