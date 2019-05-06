E - Textiles Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global E - Textiles Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global E - Textiles Market Overview

Electronic textiles or E-textiles are fabrics that enable electronic components such as sensors to be embedded in them. E-textiles are developed with new technologies that provide added value to the wearer. Heat management, communication, health monitoring, sensing, and illumination are some of the uses of E-textiles. The manufacturing of E-textiles requires conducting fibers. E-textiles are available in the form of coats, gloves, caps, performance bands and others.

The Global E - Textiles market was worth USD XX billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach USD XX billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2018-2026).

Global E - Textiles Market – Market Dynamics

Demand from sports and fitness, compactness of electronic sensors, advancements in textile technology and demand for E textiles in health care are some of the factors which are responsible for boosting the E-Textiles market.

E-Textiles in the Healthcare sector are helpful in monitoring the ECG, EEG, blood pressure, EMG and heart rate. For instance, in January 2019, the Teijin group launched a new line of clothing products which facilitates the sustainable and highly accurate sensing of the hearts electrical activity, heart rates and other vitals, minimizing the noise generated during the contact of the textile with the body. According to the World trade statistical review conducted by the World Trade Organization (WTO), the global medical technology market in 2017 was worth USD 430 billion, and this is growing at an annual rate of 4.2% per year. The global spending on Healthcare technology research and development in 2017 was about USD 28 billion. Owing to these factors, the growth of the Healthcare sector is anticipated to drive the market in the future.

@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3792305-global-e-textiles-market-2019-2026

The increasing cost of production of E - Textiles, regulations imposed by the government on commercialization of patents are the critical aspects which are restraining the growth of the E-Textiles market.

New Innovations can quickly gain prominence amongst the end-users before the government organizations can regulate them. The Textile Fiber Products Labelling Act, the rule on Care Labelling of Textile Wearing Apparel are some of the federal laws regulating the commercialization of Textiles. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), released a report titled "The Internet of Things: Privacy and Security in a Connected World" which addresses privacy concerns of E Textile technologies. If the E-Textile possesses a healthcare functionality, it should be regulated by the U.S Food and Drug Administration. Owing to these concerns, the regulations responsible for the commercialization of E-Textiles might impede the growth of global E-Textiles market in the future.

Global E-Textiles Market – Geographical Analysis

The Global E-Textiles market is segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Rest of the world.

The North American region is further segmented into the following areas as the U.S, Canada, and Mexico. The U.S dominates the global E-Textiles market owing to the increasing budgets on military R&D in the country, the presence of a massive number of vendors of E-Textiles and growth of industries in the United States. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the U.S has the highest military budget accounting to USD 610 billion which is 2.2% of its GDP and 35% of the global military budget of USD 1739 billion. According to the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Clothing & Textiles, the total spending’s of the US military on military clothing and textiles which comprised of Dress clothing, field clothing, organizational clothing and individual equipment was USD 1575 million in Fiscal year 2018 compared to USD 1510 million in Fiscal year 2017 and USD 1405 million in 2016. They have planned USD 1682 million as the total budget on clothing and textiles in 2019. Attributing to these factors, the North American region is expected to dominate the global E Textiles market in the future.

Scope of the Report:

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. The Global E-Textiles Market is segmented based on the type of electronic devices as classical electronics and modern electronics. Based on the end user application, the market is segmented as defense, sports and fitness, healthcare, household textiles, and others. Based on geography the market is segmented into - North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW).

The report profiles the following companies - Jabil, Ohmatex, Schoeller Switzerland, Sensoria, Texas Instruments, Dupont, Interactive Wear AG, Textronics and Google Inc.

Why Purchase the Report?

• Visualize the composition of the Global E - Textiles market across each indication, in terms of type, application, material and function highlighting the key commercial drivers, restraints and market players.

• Identify commercial opportunities in Global E - Textiles market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

• Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Global E - Textiles market - level 4/5 segmentation.

• PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.

• Product mapping in excel for the key products of all major market players

Target Audience:

• Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers

• Service Providers/ Buyers

• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

• Education & Research Institutes

• Research Professionals

• Emerging Companies

• Manufacturers

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3792305-global-e-textiles-market-2019-2026

Table of Contents

1. GLOBAL E - TEXTILES MARKET-SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

2. GLOBAL METAL RECYCLING MARKET – KEY TRENDS AND DEVELOPMENTS

3. INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

4. GLOBAL E - TEXTILES MARKET - SEGMENTATION

5. GLOBAL E - TEXTILES MARKET – BY GEOGRAPHY

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7. COMPANY PROFILES

@Enquiry Before Buying https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3792305-global-e-textiles-market-2019-2026



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.