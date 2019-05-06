Cultural Tourism Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025
Introduction
Cultural tourism is the subset of tourism concerned with a traveler's engagement with a country or region's culture, specifically the lifestyle of the people in those geographical areas, the history of those people, their art, architecture, religion, and other elements that helped shape their way of life.
In 2018, the global Cultural Tourism market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cultural Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cultural Tourism development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Expedia Group
Priceline Group
China Travel
China CYTS Tours Holding
American Express Global Business Travel
Carlson Wagonlit Travel
BCD Travel
HRG North America
Travel Leaders Group
Fareportal/Travelong
AAA Travel
Corporate Travel Management
Travel and Transport
Altour
Direct Travel
World Travel Inc.
Omega World Travel
Frosch
JTB Americas Group
Ovation Travel Group
World Travel Holdings
Mountain Travel Sobek
TUI AG
Natural Habitat Adventures
Abercrombie & Kent Group
InnerAsia Travel Group
Butterfield & Robinson
ATG Travel
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Very Motivated
Partially Motivated
Accessory
Accidental
Not Motivated
Market segment by Application, split into
Below 20 Years
20-30 Years
30-40 Years
40-50 Years
Above 50 Years
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cultural Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cultural Tourism development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cultural Tourism are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered
