Flexible pipes Industry Sales, Supply And Consumption 2019 Analysis And Forecasts To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Flexible pipes -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flexible pipes Industry

Description

Global Flexible Pipes Market is accounted for $915.93 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,470.07 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for engineering grade flexible materials, rise in activities such as exploration of oil & gas reserves and technological advances in the drilling process are the factors propelling the market growth. However, stringent regulations in the oil & gas industry and decreasing crude oil prices are some of the factors hindering the market growth. Moreover, the discovery of new oil reserves is providing ample opportunities for the market growth.

A flexible pipe is a vacuum type tube made to carry fluids from one place to another. These pipes are utilized in offshore and onshore oil & gas exploration and creation process. Flexible pipe is characterized by a composite construction of layers of different materials, which allows large amplitude deflections without adverse effects on the pipe.

By application, offshore flexible pipes are broadly used in applications such as chemical injection pipes and risers. These pipes assist to explore and expand petroleum reserves that are situated beneath a water body, such as river, sea, lake, or ocean. Offshore drilling and production activities are rising due to the growing importance of profound and ultra-deepwater activities in most of the regions.

Based on geography, North America is attributed to held growth during the forecast period due to the rising number of oil and gas E&P activities being undertaken. Factors such as industrial advancements in horizontal and pad drilling and the large quantity of shale oil and gas reserves will enhance the use of flexible pipes in the exploration of oil and gas in the region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Flexible pipes include National Oilwell Varco, Technipfmc PLC, Deepflex, Soluforce, Shawcor Ltd., Airborne Oil & Gas B.V., GE Oil & Gas Inc., Prysmian S.p.A., Flexsteel Pipeline Technologies, Contitech AG, Pipelife Nederland B.V., Magma Global Ltd. and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3679698-flexible-pipes-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

Product Types Covered:

• Jumpers

• Risers

• Fluid Transfer Lines

• Flow Lines

Types Covered:

• Silicone Flexible Pipe

• Insulated Flexible Pipe

• Metric Flexible Pipe

• Other Types

Raw Materials Covered:

• Polyamides (PA)

• Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

• High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

• Stainless Flexible Pipe

• Rubber Flexible Pipe

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Flexible Pipe

• Aluminium Flexible Pipe

• Teflon Flexible Pipe

• Other Raw Materials

Applications Covered:

• Onshore

• Offshore

End Users Covered:

• Manufacturing

• Water Treatment

• Oil & Gas

• Mining

• Chemical and Petrochemical

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3679698-flexible-pipes-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Flexible Pipes Market, By Product Type

6 Global Flexible Pipes Market, By Type

7 Global Flexible Pipes Market, By Raw Material

8 Global Flexible Pipes Market, By Application

9 Global Flexible Pipes Market, By End User

10 Global Flexible Pipes Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling

12.1 National Oilwell Varco

12.2 Technipfmc PLC

12.3 Deepflex

12.4 Soluforce

12.5 Shawcor Ltd.

12.6 Airborne Oil & Gas B.V.

12.7 GE Oil & Gas Inc.

12.8 Prysmian S.p.A.

12.9 Flexsteel Pipeline Technologies

12.10 Contitech AG

12.11 Pipelife Nederland B.V.

12.12 Magma Global Ltd.

12.13 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3679698

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.