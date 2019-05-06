Luxuries Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:
A new market study, titled “Discover Global Luxuries Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Introduction
Global Luxuries Market
luxury is a material object conducives to sumptuous living, usually a cacy,.elegance, or refinement of living rather than a necessity.
Luxuries have a high elasticity of demand – they are more sensitive to changes in the economic environment than other products and services.
In 2018, the global Luxuries market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Luxuries status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Luxuries development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
LVMH
Estee Lauder
Richemont
Luxottica
Kering
L'Oreal
Swatch Group
Ralph Lauren
PVH
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
Hermes
Rolex
Lao Feng Xiang
Michael Kors Holdings
Tapestry
Tiffany
Shiseido Group
Burberry Group
Prada Group
Pandora
Hugo Boss
Fossil Group
Swarovski Group
Armani
Coty
Christian Dior
Puig
Titan
Onward Holdings
Chow Sang Sang Group
Kalyan Jewellers
Clarins
OTB
Max Mara Fashion Group
Salvatore Ferragamo
Luk Fook Holdings
L'Occitane International
Dolce and Gabbana
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Jewelry
Apparel
Watch and gem
Cosmetic
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Supermarkets/hypermarkets
Independent Retailers
Online Sales
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Luxuries status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Luxuries development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Luxuries are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Luxuries Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Jewelry
1.4.3 Apparel
1.4.4 Watch and gem
1.4.5 Cosmetic
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Luxuries Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Supermarkets/hypermarkets
1.5.3 Independent Retailers
1.5.4 Online Sales
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Luxuries Market Size
2.2 Luxuries Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Luxuries Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Luxuries Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Luxuries Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Luxuries Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Luxuries Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Luxuries Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Luxuries Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Luxuries Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Luxuries Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Luxuries Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Luxuries Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Luxuries Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Luxuries Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Luxuries Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Luxuries Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Luxuries Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Luxuries Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Luxuries Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Luxuries Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Luxuries Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Luxuries Key Players in China
7.3 China Luxuries Market Size by Type
7.4 China Luxuries Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Luxuries Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Luxuries Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Luxuries Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Luxuries Market Size by Application
Continued………….
