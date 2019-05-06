Organic Pesticides Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Organic Pesticides -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organic Pesticides Industry

Description

Global Organic Pesticides Market is accounted for $1,15, 171.20 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $4,41, 401.57 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing demand for food and organic food, ongoing greater utilization of pesticides, due to significant advancements in pest management procedures and technology, and favourable governmental policies. Furthermore, reduction of farmers land and adoption of genetically modified crops create demand for synthetic organics in the market. However, the presence of multiple end users leading to difficulty in managing inventory & distribution costs, and growth in the sale of spurious pesticides hamper market growth.Organic pesticides allow the farmers to control pest and diseases in plants without resorting to conventional pesticides. These pesticides can be much more easily decomposed by the environment as compared to chemical pesticides.

Based on product, natural segment is projected to be the growing segment due to the increase in awareness about the benefits of using organic products across the globe. And there are many types of natural pesticides which are not products of chemical engineering and return to the earth with less impact and reduced danger. By geography, the Asia Pacific provides potential growth opportunities due to the rise in awareness and governmental policies that encourage about the uses and benefits of organic pesticides in this region.

Some of the key players in Organic Pesticides market include Bayer Cropscience, Arysta LifeScience, Dow AgroSciences, Certis USA, BASF, DuPont, Futureco Bioscience, Andermatt Biocontrol Ag, Mark Organics, Syngenta, Bioworks, Valent BioSciences, Monsanto, Nufarm, Koppert, ADAMA, Stoller, Parry America, and Sikko Industries.

Products Covered:

• Synthetic

• Natural

Crop Types Covered:

• Arable

• Permanent

Applications Covered:

• After Harvest

• On Farm

• Seed Treatment

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

....

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Bayer Cropscience

10.2 Arysta LifeScience

10.3 Dow AgroSciences

10.4 Certis USA

10.5 BASF

10.6 DuPont

10.7 Futureco Bioscience

10.8 Andermatt Biocontrol Ag

10.9 Mark Organics

10.10 Syngenta

10.11 Bioworks

10.12 Valent BioSciences

10.13 Monsanto

10.14 Nufarm

10.15 Koppert

10.16 ADAMA

10.17 Stoller

10.18 Parry America

10.19 Sikko Industries

Continued...

