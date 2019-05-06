Humectants Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Humectants -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database

Global Humectants Market is accounted for $18,102.1 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $38,961.2 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Increase in demand from various end-use industries, technological changes in cosmetics and change in lifestyle drives are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, strict Regulations and International Quality Standards for Humectants are hindering the market growth.

Humectants are hygroscopic ingredients used to preserve moisture. They are the main ingredients used in hair care and skin care products to preserve moisture. It contains several hydrophilic groups, such as hydroxyl group, amines & carboxyl groups, and ester. Basically, humectant is an element that draws water molecules out of its environment. Thus, moisturizers containing humectant help rehydrate the skin's surface. In several products, humectants control moisture changes caused by humidity variations in processing, transit, and storage.

Based on application, Food & Beverage segment has a steady growth during the forecast period owing to extensive product shelf life, reserved moisture, raised product competence and growing application in sorbitol and glycerol. By Geography, Asia-Pacific region is fastest-growing market for humectants, due to its increasing economy with a huge population base ready to spend on functional & nutritional food and the fast growing consumer markets of China, India, and Japan.

Some of the keyplayers profiled in the market are E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, BASF SE, Cargill, The DOW Chemical Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Roquette Frères, Ingredion Incorporated, Brenntag AG, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Barentz, Batory Foods, Corbion N.V., VMP Chemiekontor and Lubrizol.

Types Covered:

• Glycerol

• Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAS) & Polysaccharides

• Phosphates

• Glycols

• Sugar Alcohols or Polyols

• Urea

• Aloevera

• Acids

• Proteins

• Other Types

Sources Covered:

• Synthetic

• Natural

Applications Covered:

• Animal Feed

• Pharmaceuticals

• Oral & Personal Care Products

• Food & Beverages

• paints and coatings

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

