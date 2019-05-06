Dr. Karol M. Wasylyshyn, Pioneer of Executive Coaching for Top Business Leaders to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The discipline of psychology is an invaluable resource for top business leaders working with executive coaches to achieve their most effective leadership behavior. The ideal executive coach combines a business background with training in the behavioral sciences to help leaders realize this objective—an objective that often necessitates leaders’ behavioral change. A former journalist and clinically trained psychologist, Dr. Karol M. Wasylyshyn is such a hybrid professional with nearly three decades of coaching experience.

A recognized pioneer in the field of executive coaching, Dr. Wasylyshyn has coached hundreds of business leaders in every global sector and across a wide array of industries. Widely published in the executive development literature, her most recent book, Destined to Lead, is the first collection of senior executive coaching cases—each accompanied by the executives’ own reflections on their coaching experiences.

“My work is focused on helping business leaders to become even more effective than they already are,” says Dr. Wasylyshyn. “These individuals don’t need to get any smarter, but there is always something they can learn about how they’re leading in terms of achieving strategic alignment, forming and motivating effective leadership teams, and inspiring employees toward full productivity and engagement. Primarily this involves the integration of IQ and EQ—emotional intelligence becomes a major tool in the coaching work and in the trusted relationship between the executive and the coach.”

Emotional intelligence (EQ) is the awareness of one’s emotions and the emotions of others and the ability to discriminate among them to achieve work and personal objectives. According to Dr. Wasylyshyn, there are four dimensions to EQ: self-observation, self-management, attunement to others, and relationship traction forming the acronym SO SMART.

Self-observation is the awareness and understanding of our own emotions and moods and their effects on others. Self-management, the ability to control and channel emotions, both positive and negative. Attunement is a genuine focus on the concerns and anxieties of others. Relationship traction is defining, nurturing and maintaining relationships between people.

“Unlike IQ, the good news about EQ is that it can increase throughout the lifespan—assuming one is intentional about developing it,” says Dr. Wasylyshyn. “The integration of IQ and EQ with a business leaders’ other leadership competencies to include strategic thinking, analytical problem-solving, decision-making, driving results, innovation management, and customer focus,” can be a strong leadership differentiator,” says Dr. Wasylyshyn who often works with a business leader for several years transitioning from executive coach to a role she has conceptualized as the trusted leadership advisor (TLA).

