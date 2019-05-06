Addiction Psychiatrist Dr. Edward Paul to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are in the midst of staggering Opioid epidemic crisis. In the United States more than 130 people a day die tragically from opioid related drug overdoses stemming from serious addictions. Opiates are derived from the poppy plant and include morphine and heroin. Synthetic opioids include OxyContin, Dilaudid, and fentanyl. Harm reduction such as clean needle exchange, if it’s ever allowed in the U,S, — safe injection sites that lower infection risks and overdoses. Letting people know that you care about whether they live or die inspires people to seek treatment. Primary prevention, such as at school is outside of Dr. Paul’s area of expertise, but there are many excellent public health protocols Opioid dependency is best treated with medication and therapy. Unfortunately many “rehabs,” still frown on Medication Assisted Treatment, lesson to relapse and death. Dr. Paul is extremely passionate about these issues.

“I treat all substance abuse disorders including opioid use disorders, cocaine and other stimulant use disorders, alcohol use disorders, cannabis use disorders, tobacco use disorders, and crystal meth,” says Dr. Paul. “I also treat trauma, anxiety, and mood disorders associated with substance abuse. A monumental number of people with addictions have underlying trauma so curing their pain and ordeal is an enormous part of my work.”

Dr. Paul’s is also highly trained in Internal Family Systems Therapy. He will explain more in coming talks.

Dr. Paul is a 1978 graduate of Harvard University and in 1982 he earned an MD from the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. In 1987, he came Board Certified in Psychiatry through the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. In 2003 he was in the first group of Doctors to become board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. He serves as a clinical associate professor in New York University’s Department of Psychiatry. Dr. Paul has been named as Top Doctor by Castle Connolly for over 25 years and then named as one of the 50 Addiction Psychiatrists in U.S News and World Report.

“I have always loved helping people, and solving knotty problems,” says Dr. Paul. “I have a great deal of compassion for suffering souls. No matter how profoundly invested I am in my own patients I strongly advise everyone that when they seek out a professional make sure they feel a human connection and a trust in their skills.”

Dr. Paul also treats general psychiatric conditions, such as anxiety and mood disorders, and Post Traumatic Stress.

“ I believe I’m unique in using Internal Family Systems techniques while prescribing medications,” says Dr. Paul “There is one other U.S. addiction psychiatrist who is trained in this therapy, but I’m not certain what he does with medications.”

Dr. Paul is trying to get his students involved in getting Internal Family Systems training.

“The bottom line is that addiction treatment is effective,” says Dr. Paul. “The pharmacologic treatment, and improvement in psychotherapies is skyrocketing”

For more information on our guest please visit www.edwardmpaul.com

